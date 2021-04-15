Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,318 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including New Pacific Metals, Karora Resources, The Valens Company and Progressive Planet Solutions

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUAG) (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) (FRA:3N7A)upgraded to ‘Buy’ at Roth Capital
  • Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) delivers consistent 1Q gold production of nearly 25,000 ounces from its Western Australia operations
  • Progressive Planet Solutions Inc (CVE:PLAN) expands processing capability to keep up with a spike in demand and purchase orders
  • Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSE:CNT) provides update on plan to spin out the Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project
  • Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN) nabs powerful new diamond drill rig to support ongoing operations at its Farellon copper-gold project in Chile
  • The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) overcomes coronavirus restrictions to post fiscal Q1 revenue bump
  • Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) reveals notable developments on its Australian and Brazilian royalty interests
  • Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCPINK:CBGZF) identifies new high-grade gold zone at the MG deposit on its flagship Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil
  • Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) wins US patent for therapeutic THC-derived prodrug
  • NEXE Innovations Inc (CVE:NEXE) (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) forms partnership with full-service Amazon agency Orca Pacific

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including New Pacific Metals, Karora Resources, The Valens Company and Progressive Planet Solutions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.