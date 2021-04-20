BCFS Health and Human Services holds Job Fairs

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCFS Health and Human Services is looking for a few good men and women to fill positions in some of its programs in San Antonio, Harlingen and El Paso. The non-profit organization will be conducting Job Fairs in those locations over the next several weeks.

The Job Fair in San Antonio will take place on April 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at 10103 Wurzbach Road. They are looking to hire youth care professionals, direct care workers, case managers, clinicians and certified behavioral analysts. Applicants can apply online at www.BCFSjobs.com. They are offering sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 for identified key positions.

The Job Fair in Harlingen will take place on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center, 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. They are seeking to hire direct care workers, unit managers, clinicians and medical assistants. The Job Fair in El Paso will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Holloywood Suites by Hilton, 6656 Gateway Blvd. E. They are seeking to hire direct care workers, case managers, clinicians, educational aides, transporters, administrators, custodians and maintenance workers. They will also be offering sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 for key positions and applicants can apply online at www.BCFSjobs.com.

For more information, visit www.discoverBCFS.net.

BCFS System is a global system of health and human service non-profit organizations with locations and programs throughout the United States as well as Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa. The organization is a national leader in medical sheltering and emergency management and response, providing critical emergency support services to federal, state and local governments. BCFS also provides residential services and emergency shelters for children who are abused or neglected; assisted living services and vocational training for adults with intellectual disabilities; mental health services for children and families, foster care and adoption services; medical services; early education; transitional living services for youth who are at-risk and those in the juvenile justice system; residential camping and retreats for children and families; and international humanitarian aid for children living in impoverished conditions in developing countries.