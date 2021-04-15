doTERRA JOINS HUMAN TRAFFICKING POLICY AND EDUCATION SUMMIT

Inaugural summit hosted by Malouf Foundation provides opportunity to participate in education discussions, promote healing, and ensure justice for trafficking survivors.

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA will participate in the inaugural Human Trafficking Policy and Education Summit hosted by the Malouf Foundation on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The summit will include presentations and panels featuring government and business leaders, and trafficking survivors who are working to end the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world. David Stirling, doTERRA founding executive and CEO, and Missy Larsen, VP philanthropy and community impact, will participate in the event.

“doTERRA is committed to eradicating human trafficking through our daily business operations and philanthropic initiatives, so we appreciate the opportunity to stand with Sam and Kacie Malouf in bringing more attention to this issue through the summit,” said David Stirling, founding executive and CEO. “When we founded doTERRA, we recognized a number of potential problems in the natural products supply chain, including the risks for labor trafficking. As we focused on this issue, we quickly came to realize the shocking prevalence of trafficking throughout so many industries in every corner of the world. Accordingly, eradicating trafficking became a core focus for our company and doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation. Events like this summit continue to bring needed attention to this criminal activity, while also shining light on critical support and resources for helping and healing survivors.”

Since its founding in 2008, doTERRA has sourced, tested, manufactured, and distributed CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade essential oils through Co-Impact Sourcing, a sustainable sourcing program designed to responsibly support hundreds of thousands of jobs around the world. In addition to its unique business model, doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation works with many organizations to eradicate modern slavery. To fulfill this mission, the foundation developed the HOPE model as a comprehensive framework to fight against human trafficking. The HOPE model focuses on prevention, rescue, and aftercare to protect and empower those affected by enslavement.

