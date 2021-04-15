IPF Kicks off with offshore wind expansion on Earth Day

First IPF Virtual takes place April 22 and will focus on areas for industry growth, how it will help combat climate change and steps to ensure diversity and inclusion

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BALTIMORE – The Business Network for Offshore Wind’s 2021 International Partnering Forum (IPF) begins next week with its first virtual session focused on industry expansion. This year, IPF includes three virtual sessions, taking place in April, May, and June, and culminates in IPF Together, an in-person event happening August 24-26 in Richmond, Virginia. The April event, taking place as part of Earth Day, will feature industry experts who will explore where the offshore wind energy industry has progressed into 2021. They will also focus on the opportunities available to businesses as the industry experiences renewed focus from the Biden Administration and is championed by state governments along the U.S. coasts (full program below.)

The half-day IPF Virtual: Expansion begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 22, and will feature discussions about combating climate change through decarbonization, ensuring equity and inclusion as the supply chain grows, and project updates from Dominion Energy and Equinor. Attendees will also have multiple networking opportunities throughout the event to connect with fellow participants through the Video Chat rooms.

The virtual sessions were created to provide a critical platform for federal agencies to provide updates on policy advancements and regulation formulation, which ensures attendees receive the time-sensitive information they need to make strategic business decisions for the future. Registration to the IPF Virtual events is included in IPF Together registration or can be purchased separately. The 2021 IPF will also feature tour options of the Virginia Ports and CVOW project as well as networking events like WindMatch ™ one-on-one networking appointments.

IPF Virtual: Expansion Program

Presented by the Business Network for Offshore Wind

For press credentials, contact Melinda Skea at melinda@offshorewindus.org.

When:

Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 9:55 – 2:00 p.m. EDT

Full program available here

Pre-Event Networking

9:30 a.m. EDT

Welcome & Introduction

9:55 a.m. EDT



Now is the Time: Opportunities in the U.S. Offshore Wind Market

10:05 a.m. EDT



2021 is a landmark year for offshore wind (OSW) in the United States. State and federal support for offshore wind is opening key market opportunities. Keynote speaker Bill White, VP of Offshore Wind at Avangrid Renewables, will highlight the latest breaking developments for industry and supply chain growth important to your business.

Combatting Climate Change: Offshore Wind’s Contribution to Decarbonization

10:20 a.m. EDT

Decarbonization is a major goal for many state governments. Offshore wind can and must play a significant role in delivering a carbon-neutral energy grid. Translating the technical language of how offshore wind plays a key role in decarbonization is essential when pitching projects to local officials. Expert guest speakers, Charles Haskell from Lloyd’s Register and Andy Price from Competitive Energy Services, will provide an overview of significant national conversations about decarbonization and the ways offshore wind expansion will contribute to achieving long-term clean energy goals.

Networking Break

10:45 a.m. EDT

Ensuring Equity: MWBE Inclusion in the Offshore Wind Supply Chain

11:00 a.m. EDT

Offshore wind is presented the opportunity to establish inclusive business models, laying the groundwork to ensure equitable opportunities at all levels of business and across the supply chain. What resources are needed to include MWBEs (minority- and women-owned business enterprises) in an offshore wind project? Developers and MWBEs need to be equipped with the right tools for effective collaboration. Expert panelists, including Teaera Strum of Strum Contracting Company, Inc., Mark Rice the President of Maryland Applied Physics Corporation, Rebecca Karp of Karp Strategies, Jessica Dealy of Atlantic Shores, and Nse Esema from the NYC EDC (moderator), will break down the strategies and action plans that create opportunities for MWBEs.



Network Break

11:45 a.m. EDT

Developer Town Hall: Dominion Energy

Noon EDT

The Network’s Developer Town Hall series provides an opportunity for IPF attendees to hear directly from offshore wind developers about the status and progress of U.S. projects. Our first Developer Town Hall is with Dominion Energy. Tune in to hear an update from Dominion Energy about the CVOW, the commercial project, and other offshore wind activities.

Developer Town Hall: Equinor

12:20 p.m. EDT

Join us for the second Developer Town Hall with Equinor’s Elisabeth Treseder. As the company’s New England Market Lead, Elisabeth will discuss Equinor's projects and business plans for the remainder of 2021.

Closing Remarks

12:45 PM – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Additional information:

IPF Virtual webpage

IPF Together website

