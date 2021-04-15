WHAT’S NEW IN BIG BEAR FOR SUMMER ‘21

New State-of-the-Art Zoo, E-Biking, Events, and Endless Mountain Adventure Await in Big Bear This Summer

For summer 2021, experiences and activities in Big Bear Lake will offer a mix of old and new. From exploring the campsites and trails in the San Bernardino Forest after being closed to visitors during the fall months to discovering the highly anticipated new Alpine Zoo location, Big Bear is ready for visitors to soak up its natural beauty and classic lakeside charm this summer.



New Off-Mountain Activities

Big Bear Alpine Zoo NEW Location and Opening --After two decades of planning, fundraising and construction, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo opened its doors to the public at its brand-new state-of–the-art facility in late 2021. The Big Bear Alpine Zoo originally opened as the Moonridge Animal Park on Goldmine Drive in 1961.The Big Bear Alpine Zoo is a sanctuary and rehabilitation facility offering injured, orphaned and imprinted wild animals a safe haven. Guests are able to experience up close and personal every type of animal that lives in the San Bernardino National Forest along with some special residents – Snow Leopard Sisters and a Family of Grizzly Bears. The new Big Bear Alpine Zoo is more spacious for the animals, and provides a better guest experience. The new zoo is made possible through the generosity of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, the Friends of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, and The Nay Foundation.

Maple Hills Trails Complex Phase One --The first of three trails in the Maple Hills Trails Complex is now open for public use in Big Bear. Adding to the extensive trail network in the San Bernardino Mountains, the Maple Hills Trail Complex will provide outdoor hiking, biking, and nature walks.

Santa Land --New exhibit focusing on Santa and Christmas and their place in history and pop culture. The exhibit is self guided and features multiple sections that pertain to different topics. Santa Land hopes to add interactive features to the experience once covid restrictions ease.

Yosemite Axe Throwing -- With its newest location now open in Big Bear, Yosemite Axe Throwing is an experience like no other where the Lumberjack adventures is recreated with genuine three to four foot pine tree rounds, beautiful log structures and world class professional axe throwing training.

With its newest location now open in Big Bear, Yosemite Axe Throwing is an experience like no other where the Lumberjack adventures is recreated with genuine three to four foot pine tree rounds, beautiful log structures and world class professional axe throwing training. The Cave-- Open Friday – Sunday from 8am – 10pm serving Rockin’ Burritos and drinks from our full bar.

Big Bear Mountain Resort

Summit Bike Park: SoCal’s best lift-served, gravity fed bike park features an extensive network of downhill and cross-country trails with terrain for riders of all disciplines and abilities. This summer, mountain bikers will find:

SoCal’s best lift-served, gravity fed bike park features an extensive network of downhill and cross-country trails with terrain for riders of all disciplines and abilities. This summer, mountain bikers will find: E-Bikes: Class 1 e-bikes (electric mountain bikes) are now permitted on lifts and select Summit Bike Park trails. The pedal assisted bikes are easier to power up the trails, making the sport of mountain biking more accessible to more people.

Class 1 e-bikes (electric mountain bikes) are now permitted on lifts and select Summit Bike Park trails. The pedal assisted bikes are easier to power up the trails, making the sport of mountain biking more accessible to more people. Family-Friendly Activities: Basecamp activities: Located in the Snow Summit base area with multiple activities that are perfect for outdoor adventurers of all ages, including a 30-foot climbing wall, zip line, Euro Bungee trampoline as well as the Summit Mining Co. and Grizzly Ridge Tube Park. Scenic Sky Chair: Experience the thrill of riding the chairlift through the San Bernardino National Forest before arriving at the top of Snow Summit (elev. 8,200’) to enjoy breathtaking views of Southern California’s highest peak (San Gorgonio Mountain, elev. 11,503’) and the surrounding Big Bear Valley. Lift + Lunch packages available with discounts for 20/21 winter season passholders. Hiking: Access over 60 miles of scenic trails from the Snow Summit base area with options for all ages and abilities. Self-guided trail markers are available on select trails to help guests become more familiar with the Big Bear Valley’s native plant and wildlife. Golf: Grab your clubs and take your game to new heights at Bear Mountain Golf Course, featuring an idyllic 9-hole course, full-service pro shop, and practice area with driving range, chipping area, and putting green. Stop by the Clubhouse Grill before or after your round for some fairway fare or your favorite beverage.



Events

Big Bear Farmer’s Market -- The Big Bear Farmers Market is selling fresh produce every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of September in the parking lot at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake.

The Big Bear Farmers Market is selling fresh produce every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of September in the parking lot at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Grill & Chill Memorial Day Weekend -- Big Bear’s Annual Grill & Chill Memorial Day KCBS BBQ State Championship will be held Friday, May 28 - Sunday, May 30 at the Bartlett Events Area in The Village @ Big Bear Lake. Event programming and more details to come.

Big Bear’s Annual Grill & Chill Memorial Day KCBS BBQ State Championship will be held Friday, May 28 - Sunday, May 30 at the Bartlett Events Area in The Village @ Big Bear Lake. Event programming and more details to come. Fishin’ For $50K -- The Big Bear Fishin' For $50k Trout Derby is set for June 12 & 13, 2021. There will be 30 Tagged Trout, all worth cash prizes including: 5 Grand Prize Tagged Trout Worth $10k each! Win up to $50k! Anglers can begin fishing Saturday and Sunday from 6 AM to 2 PM.

The Big Bear Fishin' For $50k Trout Derby is set for June 12 & 13, 2021. There will be 30 Tagged Trout, all worth cash prizes including: 5 Grand Prize Tagged Trout Worth $10k each! Win up to $50k! Anglers can begin fishing Saturday and Sunday from 6 AM to 2 PM. Tour de Big Bear -- The Big Bear Cycling Association has announced the return of the 2021 Tour de Big Bear on Saturday, August 7th. After a year of cancellations due to COVID, plans are in the process to host this cycling event once again. New for 2021, the group will be adding the Tour de Big Bear GRAVEL ride with just over 50 miles of gravel grinding fun around the Valley. Additional events will include a Glow Ride and Poker Ride. Registration is now open and a sell out is expected.

FOX US Open of Mountain Biking -- The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking is scheduled to return to the West Coast, Sept. 25-26, 2021, with Summit Bike Park slated to host the top champions in downhill racing, plus best whip and dual slalom competitions, youth races, and more. The Summit Bike Park team will continue to dial in the downhill track that was built for the US OPEN in 2019 and the race will once again be the final stop of the US Downhill National Series.

For more information on the upcoming winter season, or to book your next adventure, go to BigBear.com and BigBearMountainResort.com.

