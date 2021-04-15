Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ATN Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2021 Results

Investor Conference Call Scheduled

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced today that it will report the first quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.  

Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Call Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)
   
Call Dial-in: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada)
  (678) 905-9376 (International)
   
Conference ID: 5067947
   
Online info:

http://ir.atni.com
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high-speed internet services, mobile wireless solutions, video services and local exchange services, and (ii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com

CONTACT: ATN International, Inc.
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
978-619-1300

Primary Logo

