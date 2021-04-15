ProcessMaker achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

/EIN News/ -- Durham, NC, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, a leading low-code/no-code process automation platform, announced today that it has achieved the highest level of industry compliance with the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type 2 with the services of a leading international audit firm. This achievement in security compliance validates ProcessMaker's commitment to the level of trust and care it provides customers across the globe.

Users within industries ranging from banking to higher education rely on intelligent automation to protect their most important and sensitive data. For organizations choosing a process automation platform, the assurance of privacy protection and data security is key. On top of being GDPR compliant, the SOC 2 attestation is the next step for ProcessMaker in providing the highest levels of customer service to its customer and partner network spanning the globe.

"Security is key at ProcessMaker. In our business where the stakes for our customers are so high, security and reliability come first," said Brian Reale, Co-Founder and CEO of ProcessMaker. "Our mission is to empower customers to do their best work and this audit shows our commitment to protect our customers' data."

To pass the audit, ProcessMaker demonstrated that its infrastructure and data control policies adhere to the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts' SOC 2 guidelines for security and confidentiality. The audit independently validates ProcessMaker's security procedures, including protocols for storing and protecting sensitive data. The SOC 2 framework covers both organizational topics (e.g., HR topics like onboarding and offboarding) and technical topics (e.g., network, change control process, security awareness, business continuity, and alerts).

The ProcessMaker platform helps organizations orchestrate the flow of information and tasks between systems and people so that organizations run better. ProcessMaker is underpinned by an intelligent workflow engine, low-code workflow designer, and is built on open API architecture that allows customers to easily connect to, and extend, third party systems such as point solutions and legacy systems.

ProcessMaker is seeing strong momentum with a rapidly growing customer base across several verticals, particularly banking and financial services, higher education, and manufacturing. Customers include leading banks on five continents, the City University of New York (CUNY), the largest public university system in the United States, Bridgestone, Coca Cola, Sony Music, Kaiser Permanente, and Telefonica. To learn more about ProcessMaker or to request a demo, visit ProcessMaker.com.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a no-code/low-code process automation solution provider focusing primarily on solutions in banking, higher education, and manufacturing. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, ProcessMaker has hundreds of commercial customers and an active open source community of thousands of users. Organizations rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes, enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance. Learn more at www.ProcessMaker.com

