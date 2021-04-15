Trex® Outshines the Competition in Builder Brand Use Study

Industry Leader Dominates in Key Performance Areas for 14th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to outdoor living, there’s one name at the top of every builder’s list – Trex ® . For the 14th consecutive year, the world’s number one decking and railing brand, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, topped the decking and railing categories in Builder magazine’s annual Brand Use Study.

Each year, the Builder Brand Use Study gauges the attitudes and preferences of U.S. builders, developers and contractors as they relate to products they recognize, use and trust most. Nearly 800 building professionals participated in the latest survey. Reinforcing the brand’s unparalleled brand prominence among trade professionals, Trex topped the list for “brand familiarity,” “brand used the most” and “brand used in the past two years” across both the composite/PVC decking and deck railings categories.

“These rankings reinforce Trex’s position as the brand leader in our industry and are particularly meaningful as we head into the 2021 outdoor living season,” said Adam Zambanini, president of residential products at Trex Company. “We truly value the trust and confidence that professionals place in our brand and products, and we are extremely proud to be their brand of choice.”

Among the factors influencing brand selection in the Builder study were product performance, warranty, product availability, ease of installation, product price, reputation, manufacturer/dealer relationships and product sustainability. Following are highlights of this year’s results:

Composite/PVC Decking Category

Trex was cited by 89% of respondents as the brand with which they are most familiar

More than two-thirds (69%) indicated they have used Trex decking over the past two years

Half (50%) cited Trex as the decking brand they specify and use most

Notably, Trex was selected by four times the number of respondents over its closest competitor (at 12%) as the decking brand used most by trade professionals.

Deck Railings Category

Trex was cited by 65% of respondents as the brand with which they are most familiar

More than one-third (34%) indicated they have used Trex railing over the past two years

Nearly 20% cited Trex as the railing brand they specify and use most; more than twice as many as the nearest competitor (at 9%)

“Never one to rest on our laurels, Trex has built an unshakeable reputation for consistently driving innovation in the outdoor category with advances in design and manufacturing over the past 30 years,” added Zambanini. “The results speak for themselves – time and again, builders rely on Trex to help deliver superior projects and satisfied customers.”

Sponsored by Zonda Media (formerly Hanley Wood), the 2021 Builder Brand Use Study was conducted by The Farnsworth Group, a leading industry market research firm. Results of the complete study are highlighted in the April 2021 issue of Builder magazine and posted to the publication’s website at builderonline.com .

For more information about Trex and its high-performance outdoor living products, visit trex.com .

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies . Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Sara Tatay or Anna Figy

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

statay@lcwa.com or afigy@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daa02e7e-41fd-47f3-a342-43647c4422c5