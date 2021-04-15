Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor's Office Issues Media Credentialing Application

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Governor's Office Issues Media Credentialing Application

 

LINCOLN – Today, the Office of Governor Pete Ricketts issued an application that will be used for the purpose of credentialing media outlets.

 

“The Governor’s Office has long worked with media outlets to ensure that the people of Nebraska receive factual information about the business of state government,” said Taylor Gage, Director of Strategic Communications for Governor Ricketts.  “Outlets wishing to cover events hosted by the Governor’s Office for credentialed media are encouraged to submit an application.”

 

A copy of the application can be found by clicking here.

