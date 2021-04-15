North East Barrack March 2021 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 975 traffic stops in March 2021, with 16 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for March:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(Elkton)
|Shane Eric Milburn
|48
|Perryville
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Daniel Alan Dvorak
|54
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Gersayn Manuel Ponce-Herrera
|39
|Hyattsville
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Jeremy Scott Asplund
|33
|Newark
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Jason William McCarthy
|30
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Vincent Michael Kerrigan
|55
|Wilmington
|DE
|(North East)
|Greg Allen Rudolph
|29
|North East
|MD
|(Rising Sun)
|Jacklyn Nicole Barbon
|22
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(North East)
|Bonnie Lynn Kappes
|60
|Dundalk
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Jeffrey Allen Jones
|47
|North East
|MD
|(Port Deposit)
|Russell James McMullen
|53
|Colora
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Daniel David Toy
|24
|Bear
|DE
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.