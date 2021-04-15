Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North East Barrack March 2021 DUI Arrest

Maryland State Police News Release

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents.  The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 975 traffic stops in March 2021, with 16 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers.  Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for March:

Location Name Age City State
(Elkton) Shane Eric Milburn 48 Perryville MD
(Elkton) Daniel Alan Dvorak 54 Elkton MD
(North East) Gersayn Manuel Ponce-Herrera 39 Hyattsville MD
(Elkton) Jeremy Scott Asplund 33 Newark DE
(Elkton) Jason William McCarthy 30 Elkton MD
(Elkton) Vincent Michael Kerrigan 55 Wilmington DE
(North East) Greg Allen Rudolph 29 North East MD
(Rising Sun) Jacklyn Nicole Barbon 22 Rising Sun MD
(North East) Bonnie Lynn Kappes 60 Dundalk MD
(Elkton) Jeffrey Allen Jones 47 North East MD
(Port Deposit) Russell James McMullen 53 Colora MD
(Elkton) Daniel David Toy 24 Bear DE

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death.  Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.

