Gene Bernshtam, a leading real estate developer and CEO, plans to release a business-themed blog site in late April. Read on to learn more.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gene Bernshtam, Real Estate Developer, to Launch Site Featuring Economic/Business Updates in Late April.

Individuals who wish to be “in the know” regarding some of today’s biggest industries— including automotive, travel, and real estate—can soon access a new blog site by business expert Gene Bernshtam. The business-themed microsite is slated to be released on April 27, 2021.

Bernshtam is a renowned leader in the area of real estate development and has also served as the chief executive officer of multiple companies. He said he decided to create the site to keep online users up to date on multiple aspects of the economy in 2021 and beyond. This is critical given that the economy is constantly changing in light of the current global COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bernshtam.

For instance, on the website, readers will be able to learn about the best types of properties to invest in at the moment. One example that will be highlighted on the site is the buy-to-let property, which can provide a real estate investor with a generous passive income source through price appreciation, capital growth, and rental payments, according to Bernshtam.

The site will also highlight how the auto industry has morphed to adjust to COVID-19. For example, many auto dealerships are now selling various car models for a variety of budgets on online platforms. In addition, dealerships are scheduling showroom visits and test drives in a manner that recognizes the importance of social distancing.

On the site, readers can additionally discover the many benefits of traveling the world. According to Bernshtam, who is an avid traveler, trips provide hands-on instruction in the areas of sociology, history, geography, economics, and politics. Traveling also refreshes people so that they can be successful in their careers long term.

All in all, through the upcoming site, readers can expect to gain the valuable insights they need to make the most of today’s dynamic economy and business world, according to Gene Bernshtam.