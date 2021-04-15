James Khuri has Been Named by Yahoo as a Top 10 Entrepreneur to Watch
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yahoo has named James Khuri one of the top 10 entrepreneurs to watch in 2021. James Khuri is a successful entrepreneur from Los Angeles, running a chain of businesses across different industries, from real estate to e-commerce. According to Forbes, the CEO of FJ Holdings had made $100 million in sales by age 27 and looked forward to generating $200 million in revenue in 2021.
James Khuri Background
James Khuri was born in December 1977 in Rochester, New York. At the age of six, they relocated to Lebanon, where they intended to re-establish their residence. Fearing for their safety due to the ongoing war, his family returned to New York after about six months. James Khuri would then enroll at the University of Rochester, earning an MBA from the Simon School of Business.
In 2009, he relocated to Los Angeles, California, his current home. Khuri started his career in the real estate industry at the age of 21 and currently owns apartments and medical buildings in Los Angeles and New York.
While real estate is where James got his big break, e-commerce has been his primary focus and the most significant contributor to his success. He developed an interest in trading cards at a young age. He developed this passion into a successful distribution business that saw him become Amazon’s primary distributor of trading cards for at least 136 countries.
Christened a serial entrepreneur by Forbes, James is constantly evolving and adapting to the business world’s ever-evolving trends and needs. When not attending to his vast business empire, James loves to spend time with his teenage son.
Their favorite pastimes include exploring new restaurants and finding new movies to watch together. James also understands the importance of keeping his mind and body in optimum working condition, so he maintains physical activity by engaging in weight lifting, boxing, hiking, and other sporting activities.
James Khuri Businesses
James Khuri’s first business was Performance Properties, a real estate firm that owns medical office buildings. This business is still in operation, and he owns several others, including Khuri Entreprises and FJ Holdings.
Khuri Entreprises:
James Khuri is the founder and CEO of Khuri Enterprises, a real estate company specializing in commercial and multi-family residential real estate. The company is committed to taking care of its clients by remodeling the buildings under its ownership to ensure they’re always in their best condition. Thanks to its top-notch customer service and James’ extensive experience in the real estate industry, Khuri Enterprises is an industry leader for commercial and multi-family real estate.
FJ Holdings:
James Khuri is also the CEO of FJ Holdings, a company specializing in trading cards and accessories. The company manages and oversees all distribution channels related to tradings cards and accessories, including sales forecasting and supplying products from various manufacturers worldwide.
Under the leadership of James Khuri, FJ Holdings has more than 15 years of experience delivering highly profitable commodities to a wide range of retail outlets, such as grocery, sporting goods, and discounts.
FJ Holdings has become the go-to company for many leading manufacturers and retailers by becoming a one-stop-shop for everything related to trading cards. Some of their major clients include Amazon, FYE, and Walmart. Their most prominent suppliers are Pokemon, Topps, Nintendo, Konami, Mattel, and Hasbro.
James Khuri Charity
Besides being an astute businessman, James Khuri is also involved in charitable activities. He is the co-founder of beautifulminds.com, a non-profit organization focusing on providing educational aid to programs and facilities that help individuals in need of spiritual and mental support, physical therapy, and rehabilitation support.
James Khuri’s Success Formula
According to James Khuri, the secret formula that has helped him achieve success in everything he does is developing solid working relationships. He understands the needs of his target clients and strives to ensure his clients are satisfied and happy. James achieves all this by listening to his client’s concerns and responding accordingly. He treats his clients, customers, and tenants like he would treat any other human being and doesn’t see them just as an avenue to make more money.
Summary
James Khuri is an established entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, California, with interests in various industries, including real estate and e-commerce. He’s currently the CEO of Khuri Enterprises, a real estate company, and FJ Holdings, a trading card distributor. James is committed to offering his clients the most competitive prices and sharing his business knowledge with the world. Interviews with James Khuri were featured recently on Ideamensch and Dotcom Magazine. For more information on Khuri, you can also view his crunchbase profile or visit www.fjholdings.com.
