Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (14 April 2021)

981 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 7,529 tested in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate is at 13%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 148,128. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,578,773.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (32), 10-19 years (53), 20-29 years (154), 30-39 years (242), 40-49 years (192), 50-59 years (139), 60 and above (169).

County distribution; Nairobi 349, Bungoma 61, Turkana 55, Kiambu 49, Kisumu 46, Mombasa 46, Nakuru 41, Uasin Gishu 39, Meru 35, Busia 24, Kajiado 23, Siaya 20, Kilifi 19, Migori 17, Taita Taveta 17, Kitui 16, Kakamega 12, Machakos 12, Isiolo 11, Nandi 13, Nyandarua 10, Vihiga 9, Kirinyaga 8, Homabay 7, Kericho 7, Murang’a 6, Kisii 5, Laikipia 5, Makueni 5, Marsabit 4, Nyeri 3, West Pokot 3, Baringo 1, Kwale 1, Samburu 1 and Transnzoia 1.

RECOVERIES: 665 patients have recovered from the disease, 528 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 137 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 100,245.

DEATHS: 26 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with 3 of them having occurred in the 24 hours and 23 having occurred on diverse dates in the last one month. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,420.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (5), 60 years and above (19).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (47), 10-19 years (18), 20-29 (95), 30-39 years (214), 40-49 years (329), 50-59 years (545), 60 years and above (1,172).

ADMISSIONS: 1,623 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,565 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 269 patients are in the ICU, 47 of whom are on ventilatory support & 172 on supplemental oxygen. 50 patients are on observation.

283 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 257 of them in general wards and 26 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: As of yesterday, a total of 569,244 people had been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine. From this number 127,451 are Health Workers, 45,968 Security Officers, 84,016 Teachers and 311,809 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

GENDER: 320,343 are Males and 248,687 are females.