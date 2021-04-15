Phobio LLC: The Best in B2B Software and Services
Phobio LLC: The Best in B2B Software and ServicesATLANTA, GA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phobio LLC is a company that is located in Atlanta, Georgia and specializes in B2B software and services. They provide trade-in services when it comes to different devices for retailers. They allow customers to get the credit that they need for any used mobile devices, such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, and more. They can also get credit for drones and wearables.
This is a company that has a strong set of core values. They are very strongly focused on the customer experience and have a great deal of empathy for their users. They work very hard to be better than their competitors and even better than themselves when possible. They want to make an impact and do what matters and what will make a positive difference for their customer. They love coming up with solutions for problems and are committed to inclusion and collaboration in order to come up with the best ideas that will benefit their customers. They are determined to earn the trust of their customers and do so by exceeding all expectations and being as transparent as possible. The CEO of Phobio LLC, Stephen Wakeling, has given valuable advice to many about making sure that the device trade-in experience is as it should be, knowing when your tech startup is about to succeed, how to convince customers to purchase new mobile devices, and insight into customer reactions to new technology.
This is a business that has won multiple awards as well. They have appeared on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 List in 2018, were listed as one of Georgia's Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies, and appeared on Georgia's Fast 40 List. This company celebrated its 10-year anniversary last year, having been founded in 2010. Phobio LLC was initially founded by the current CEO, Stephen Wakeling, who started this business with a group of friends who wanted to create the most honest way possible for businesses and individuals to extend the usable life of mobile devices while offering the best customer experience possible.
This business prides itself on a completely in-house customer support team and engineering team. It is an owner-managed company and trusted by multiple global brands. There is also a company focus on fueling the circular economy. This company also gets involved in philanthropic endeavors, supporting the Stony Brook University Hospital and the Agape Youth & Family Center in Georgia.
At Phobio LLC, the employees believe that every device should have many lives, rather than instantly being recycled to create something new. They very strongly promote the reuse of products that are resilient. They want to maximize resources, expand access, and fuel as much Innovation as they can. The individuals at this company are interested in building a restorative economy in telecommunications.
The omni-channel platform for device trade-in that is provided by Phobio LLC has benefited many and will continue to do so for a long time to come.
