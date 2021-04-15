Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,204 in the last 365 days.

DNR checking manure spill and fish kill near Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—DNR staff are onsite checking the impacts of a large manure spill that reached Mud Creek northwest of Rock Rapids in Lyon County.

Bernie Baker of Rock Bottom Dairy reported spilling several hundred thousand gallons of manure today after an irrigation unit became stuck. The liquid manure flowed through fields, including some with cover crops or pasture, to reach a tributary of Mud Creek and then flowed into Mud Creek.

Slow flow rates are causing the manure-laden water to move slowly downstream. DNR recommends livestock producers who depend upon Mud Creek as a water source to check stream conditions for the next few days.

DNR staff found many dead fish, including bullheads, minnows and chubs, when they arrived about 3:20 p.m.

Staff will work with the producer to get the spill stopped. DNR will monitor the cleanup and fisheries staff will assess the extent of the fish kill on Thursday.

DNR will consider appropriate enforcement actions.

You just read:

DNR checking manure spill and fish kill near Rock Rapids

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.