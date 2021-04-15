IDNR Announces 2021 Operating Schedule for Stratton Lock

MCHENRY, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced the operating schedule for the William G. Stratton-Thomas A. Bolger Lock facility on the Fox River in McHenry County.

The lock will open Saturday, May 1 for the 2021 navigation season. Normal operating hours will be seven days per week from 8:00 a.m. until midnight for the months of May through September, and 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for the month of October.

The Stratton-Bolger Lock facility is closed for the winter season each year from November 1 through April 30.

