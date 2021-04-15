Renowned Salesforce ISV Partner Reputation Studio is Now a Member of the 1440 Family
We started seeing the synergies across our teams and products, and it just made sense to merge these tools into a suite for our customers.”PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reputation Studio announced that it has joined Commerce Studio and Translation Studio to form the new company 1440.
The basis of 1440 is that when it comes to delighting customers in today’s fast-paced eCommerce environment, hours don’t cut it. It’s minutes that count, and we have exactly 1440 of them each day. 1440’s suite of solutions are designed to help businesses optimize the processes used to provide exceptional customer experiences before, during and after the sale.
Reputation Studio is the same award-winning, all-in-one review management platform that consolidates reviews and customer questions from nearly any channel into Salesforce. The sophisticated tool routes them to the right teams, facilitates responses and applies industry-leading analysis to make customer sentiment and intent accurate and actionable.
Also included in the 1440 suite is Commerce Studio. It allows users to seamlessly connect the channels, apps, and marketplaces that take customers from click to ship. Dozens of integrations and best-in-class tools increase operational efficiency in Customer Service, Order Management, Inventory Planning, and more.
Rounding out the suite of products is Translation Studio, which is a powerful Salesforce-based translation tool that is simple to install directly in any Salesforce environment and translates objects into any language in seconds.
Founder and CEO Jon Jessup said of the new conglomerate, “we started seeing the synergies across our teams and products, and it just made sense to merge these tools into a suite for our customers. Translation Studio is the newest tool in that toolbox that helps companies leverage Commerce Cloud and Service Cloud on a global scale.”
Built on the Salesforce Platform, 1440 products are available on the AppExchange:
More information can be found at 1440.io.
