Anti-Depression Devices & Therapy Market - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Anti-Depression Devices & Therapy Market will grow with a high CAGR value during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Anti-Depression Devices & Therapy are an advanced technology group that consistently works on improving people’s mental health. The industry consists of numerous gadgets and therapies to address various mental illnesses caused by different reasons. Increasing incidences of depression among the young and geriatric population due to stressful lifestyles and habits have instigated the demand for anti-depression devices & therapy.

Change in living style such as preference for voluntary isolation, shifting parents to old age homes, and nuclear family trends have resulted in prolonged depression among a large number of the population. Other causes such as hereditary depression, accidents, and death of a family member may also impact the mental health of people. The introduction of these gadgets to overcome mental illness and disorder will advance the overall healthcare industry. Government support and regulations to prevent suicide and crimes caused by mental disorders will stimulate the anti-depression devices & therapy market growth.





Emergence of virtual reality and artificial intelligence in rehabilitation therapies

Technological advancement in rehabilitation therapies has instigated the adoption of virtual reality and artificial intelligence tools to treat patients. Updated gadgets such as headsets are becoming a trend in anti-depression therapies. They are effective, time-saving, and more protective methodologies rather than the conventional ones. Increased focus towards improved results, time management, and better turnaround time has fueled the anti-depression devices & therapy market.

Helmets or headsets are high in demand

Gadgets such as helmets or headsets are expected to witness the highest gains in the coming years. Customized therapies along with more privacy are major factors driving demand in this segment. Also, it proved to be more effective as compared to medications, and having a long-term positive impact on the patient’s mental health will stimulate the product penetration.

North America being the major contributor

The North America anti-depression devices & therapy market holds the largest share in the regional segment. The U.S. and Canada being the major contributor during the forecast period. Wide consumer awareness about mental health programs along with increasing acceptance towards taking anti-depression therapies has supported the regional growth. Government support to sponsor mental health programs will induce growth as well.

Industry share is competitive and fragmented in nature

Key industry participants include Boston Scientific Corporation, Fisher Wallace, Brainsway Ltd, Neuro-Fitness LLC, Electromedical Products International, MagVenture A/S, Sorterix Medical, Flow Neuroscience, Neuronetics, Cervel Neurotech, Magstim, Limbix, Alpha-Stim, Pear Therapeutics, NeuroSigma, Koa Health, Sentio, Cervella, and Vagus nerve stimulation.





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Light Therapy

Stimulation Therapies

Electro Stimulator Devices

Helmet Therapy

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Psychotic Depression

Persistent Depressive Disorder

Postpartum Depression

Major Depression

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Hospitals

Homecare Setting

Long Term Centers

Out Patient Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





