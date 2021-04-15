UPDATE GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. UPDATES WARRANT DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII:OTCQB) – Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com , a Nevada corporation, announced today an update regarding its previously reported warrant distribution.



The Company has recently received a number of inquiries from shareholders regarding the procedure for moving warrants from their brokerage accounts to direct book-entry registration with the Company’s transfer agent, if they so choose.

In an attempt to respond to those inquiries, shareholders should note the following:

• If you held your common stock in “street name” as of the record date of April 1, 2021, and your Warrants have been allocated to your account by your bank or broker, you nevertheless maintain the right to move your Warrants to direct registration with the Company’s transfer agent by making such request directly to your bank or broker.

• To assist you in this process, if you make such an election, the Company has posted on its website a “Shareholder Request to Bank/Broker” form that you may use, which may help expedite the process. http://gtii-us.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Shareholder-Request-GTII-Dividend-Warrant.pdf .

• If you decide to use this form, please remember to email a copy of the completed form to the Company’s transfer agent via email, simultaneous with the transmission to your bank/broker, as instructed on the form.

• If you are a registered shareholder of the Company and held your common stock, as of the record date, in certificate or book-entry form through the transfer agent do not need to do anything to receive your Warrants, as the transfer agent will automatically issue your Warrants directly to your transfer agent account via book-entry.

Inquiries from shareholders or participants regarding the Warrant distribution can also be directed as follows:

Email: GTII@allianceadvisors.com

Tel: 855.200.8651

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

