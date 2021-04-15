Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Verizon 5G Business Internet is now available for businesses of all sizes in 24 US cities.

The fixed-wireless offering is an alternative to cable, with multiple pricing and service options and no data limits.

Verizon offers a price lock for 10 years, no long-term contract required, and professional installation included.

According to the Verizon 5G Business Report , business decision-makers largely agree that 5G will create new opportunities for their company (80%), their industry (79%), and their role (79%).

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month. 5G Business Internet, an alternative to cable, leverages Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband technology as the connectivity backbone to run your entire business, from point of sales systems to employee productivity devices, with professional installation included.

“As 5G Business Internet scales into new cities, businesses of all sizes can gain access to the superfast speeds, low latency and next-gen applications enabled by 5G Ultra Wideband, with no throttling or data limits," said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. "We’ll continue to expand the 5G Business Internet footprint and bring the competitive pricing, capability, and flexibility of our full suite of products and services to more and more businesses all over the country.”

Offerings include 100, 200, and 400 Mbps plans serving large Enterprise and Small & Medium Business customers, with no data limits. Verizon is offering a 10 year price lock for new customers, no long-term contract required. Additional information about this offer and 5G Business Internet pricing, availability, service and more is available here . In addition, where 5G Business Internet is not yet available, Verizon offers LTE Business Internet to keep Verizon customers covered.

Verizon 5G Business Internet launches today in parts of Anaheim, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City (MO), Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, St. Louis, and St. Paul, with parts of Riverside-Corona, CA becoming available on April 22. The service previously launched in parts of Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles. Additional cities will be announced on a rolling basis.

5G Business Internet complements Verizon Business’ portfolio of networking and digital-transformation tools, including 5G mobility and 5G Edge mobile-edge computing (MEC) services, OneTalk voice communications, BlueJeans by Verizon video-collaboration platform, advanced security services, IoT and other business services.

The launch comes at a time when business decision-makers are coming face to face with the transformational potential of 5G. According to a recent Verizon Business survey conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, seven in 10 decision-makers (69%) believe 5G will help their company overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly half (48%) said their companies have already provided or are planning to provide a 5G-capable smartphone or device to employees within the next six months, and approximately eight in 10 agree that 5G will create new opportunities for their company (80%), their industry (79%), and their role (79%).

