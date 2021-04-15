Carl's Jr. & Beyond Meat® Partner for First-Ever Plant-Based Meat Menu Takeover

/EIN News/ -- LA Location Goes Beyond on Earth Day April 22 with an all Beyond Meat Menu, Free For All



Not in LA? Don’t be Green with Envy, Go Beyond at all Carl’s Jr. Locations Nationwide with $5 Burger Offer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carl’s Jr.®, known for feeding your happy, is inspiring fans to Go Beyond this Earth Day by hosting a one-of-a-kind, one day plant-based meat menu takeover at a local restaurant in Los Angeles. The store will Go Beyond for customers to stop by and try a complimentary eco-friendly Beyond Meat® item*. Fans of Carl’s Jr. and Beyond Meat who are not able to join the celebration in Los Angeles can enjoy any Beyond Burger® for five dollars via an email offer at participating Carl’s Jr. locations throughout the U.S.

“We are excited to give our fans a fun, delicious way to celebrate Earth Day this year with a full plant-based meat experience at Carl’s Jr.,” said Patty Trevino, senior vice president of brand marketing at CKE Restaurants. “With nearly one-third of consumers identifying as flexitarian, we continue to innovate on new ways for our guests to enjoy our iconic charbroiled burgers with our Beyond Meat partnership.”

“As leaders in plant-based innovation, we are thrilled to partner with Carl’s Jr. to bring this unique pop-up experience to life,” said Beth Moskowitz, chief creative officer, Beyond Meat. “This Earth Day initiative increases accessibility to a variety of delicious, nutritious and sustainable offerings that Carl’s Jr. fans will love.”

In December 2018, Carl’s Jr. sparked the plant-based trend in quick service restaurants by partnering with Beyond Meat to be the first national quick service restaurant to offer a plant-based burger patty: The protein-packed, charbroiled Beyond Famous Star. The Beyond Famous Star was Carl’s Jr.’s most successful burger launch of 2019 and since then, Carl’s Jr. has sold nearly 12 million Beyond Meat burgers.

The Carl’s Jr. and Beyond Meat Earth Day celebration will take place April 22, 2021 at Carl’s Jr. located at 424 W. Los Feliz Rd., Glendale, CA 91204 from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. (while supplies last). Fans of Carl’s Jr. who are not able to join the celebration in Los Angeles can enjoy any Beyond Burger for five dollars at participating Carl’s Jr. locations throughout the U.S. by signing up here .

*Four per customer per day; while supplies last.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

