Sharp’s New MFPs Now Feature EFI Fiery DFE for Enhanced Performance and Superior Color Output

New solution for Sharp MFPs enables fast, efficient production of professional-quality documents for print-for-pay shops, creative agencies, corporate offices, and more.

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI) and Sharp Corporation today announced the availability of an EFI™ Fiery® digital front end (DFE) for Sharp MX-8081 and MX-7081 multi-function printers (MFPs). Powered by Fiery FS400 system software, the Fiery MX-PE15 DFE offers production printing quality and efficiency for small commercial print and graphic communication providers and CRDs, as well as extended in-house printing capabilities for office workgroups.

“Our ongoing relationship with EFI, bringing industry-leading Fiery DFEs to key solutions in our printer portfolio, continues to help customers achieve outstanding printing results,” said Shane Coffey, Vice President of Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “The Fiery MX-PE15 print server for Sharp MX-8081 and MX-7081 MFPs provides the power to quickly and efficiently produce professional-quality documents for any business.”

EFI Fiery-enabled productivity features with the new DFE include EFI IQ™, a suite of cloud applications that give print professionals the ability to easily extract value from production data to make informed decisions, minimize bottlenecks and optimize equipment usage. Free cloud applications in EFI IQ – including IQ Dashboard, EFI Insight, and EFI Go – make print production smarter for customers.

The Fiery MX-PE15 DFE for Sharp MX-8081 and MX-7081 MFPs also includes two powerful yet intuitive software applications: Fiery Spot-On™, which helps ensure accurate brand color with the ability to manage spot colors and print them correctly every time; and the award-winning EFI Fiery FreeForm™ Create solution, which streamlines and simplifies the creation of high-response, personalized communications.

EFI Fiery VUE is an additional solution included with the new DFE. This free “visual print driver” makes it easy to prepare booklets, including the merger of multiple documents, with powerful 3D preview capabilities that can take time, error, and waste out of the booklet making process.

Reduced waste, with a higher print impact

MX-PE15 DFE users can also take advantage of a wide array of options to enhance efficiency and productivity while keeping the cost of print in line, reducing required labor and dramatically cutting waste. These include:

An Adobe ® PDF Print Engine option kit to guarantee consistency in preview and print with a native PDF workflow from creation to final output.

A Fiery ColorRight Package that provides a set of capabilities to easily correct color and images without going back to the designer.

A Fiery Automation Package to reduce time and touchpoints, making workflows more efficient.

Advanced make-ready solutions such as Fiery Impose and Fiery Compose to produce high-value print products in less time and with fewer clicks.

Consistent, accurate color all day, every day with EFI ColorGuard ™ − EFI’s award-winning, cloud-based color verification and calibration solution.

− EFI’s award-winning, cloud-based color verification and calibration solution. EFI Manage, an application for sites with several Fiery DFEs that lets users remotely monitor Fiery DFEs, sync print devices and set compliance targets for the best print production outcomes.

“Sharp MFP users can get the most out of their printers with the most advanced and intuitive digital workflow available for CRD or office workgroup environments through the EFI Fiery MX-PE15,” said John Henze, vice president of sales and marketing, EFI Fiery. “This new solution offering, which includes our latest cloud innovations for digital production printing, can greatly reduce errors and waste while driving greater productivity and quality.”

The new DFE is immediately available to customers in the United States. For more information about EFI Fiery Driven™ digital production printing, visit www.efi.com or contact 800-875-7117.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo and Fiery are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI, IQ, Spot-On, Spot Pro, FreeForm, ColorGuard and Fiery Driven are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. Adobe is a registered trademark of Adobe Systems Inc. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.