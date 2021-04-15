BBQGuys Announces Acquisition of Pacific Coast Manufacturing

Transaction Further Positions BBQGuys as the Industry Leader in the $7 Billion Global BBQ Market

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQGuys, the leading online grilling and outdoor living retailer, today announced its acquisition of Pacific Coast Manufacturing (“PCM”), a top-tier manufacturer of stainless steel grill accessories.



The acquisition will facilitate BBQGuys’ growth in a core segment of the dynamic $7 billion global BBQ market. Vertically integrating with PCM addresses the Company’s rapid growth and heightened consumer demand for BBQGuys owned brands and products, as BBQGuys continues to evolve into a complete outdoor living lifestyle brand with the largest eCommerce platform for high-end grills and outdoor kitchen products.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of PCM as it represents another significant milestone in our Company’s rapid expansion as the premier e-commerce retailer for outdoor living,” said Russ Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of BBQGuys. “As home category trends continue to demonstrate increasing demand for outdoor products and backyard activities, bringing a quality supplier like PCM in-house will help expand the breadth of our offering and build on our impressive track record of 62 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth. We are thrilled to welcome PCM into our BBQGuys family, as we work to provide the very best outdoor living experience for our customers.”

Based out of Chino, California, PCM is a leading manufacturer of stainless steel doors, drawers, rollouts and other accessories for the outdoor grilling market.

”We’re thrilled to be joining the incredible team at BBQGuys, who have built a powerful brand that encapsulates everything we love about grilling,” said Jim Poremba, President of Pacific Coast Manufacturing. “We’re proud to bring our manufacturing expertise to the e-commerce leader in outdoor living, and look forward to growing with them in the years ahead.”

With an impressive 20-year track record, BBQGuys offers a comprehensive consumer experience, combining deep subject matter expertise, tailored fulfillment capabilities, a content engine that stokes enthusiast passions and a national dealer network supported by an on-the-ground, high-touch sales force. BBQGuys recently launched its first national brand-building campaign, featuring Archie and Eli Manning as inaugural brand ambassadors.

About BBQGuys

BBQGuys® is the leading e-commerce retailer of premium grills, BBQ smokers, and outdoor living products for both homeowners and professional builders. What began as a humble brick-and-mortar store in 1998 has since evolved into one of America’s fastest-growing private businesses — one that has served over one million happy customers nationwide. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and annual recognition as a leader in the online space, BBQGuys has cemented itself as the most trusted voice in the grilling and outdoor living industry. Were you born to grill? Visit us at BBQGuys.com.

About PCM

Pacific Coast Manufacturing (PCM) is a custom builder of high-quality stainless steel outdoor kitchen components and accessories, as well as a leading distributor of premium Blaze grills in the West Coast region. Since its founding in 1996, PCM has established itself as the go-to manufacturer for major BBQ brands from its state-of-the-art processing facility in Chino, California. Each piece of 304-grade stainless steel outdoor kitchen equipment is produced with precision, from laser cutting and sheet punching to automated bending and expert assembly. PCM supports its superior craftsmanship with lifetime warranties to give every customer peace of mind in their purchase. For more information, visit pcmbbq.com.

CONTACTS

Company Inquiries:

Jason Stutes

BBQ Guys

jason@bbqguys.com

Business Media Inquiries:

Michael Wolfe

ICR Inc.

BBQGuys@icrinc.com