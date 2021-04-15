Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,073 in the last 365 days.

Progressive Reports March 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for March and the first quarter of 2021: 

  March   Quarter  
  2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)                   
Net premiums written $3,772.5 $2,860.8 32 % $11,729.1 $9,871.3 19 %
Net premiums earned $3,269.9 $2,936.5 11 % $10,420.2 $9,430.7 10 %
Net income $567.9 $318.6 78 % $1,480.0 $692.7 114 %
Per share available to common shareholders $0.96 $0.54 79 % $2.51 $1.17 115 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $348.7 $(329.1) (206) % $585.3 $(553.6) (206) %
Combined ratio 90.7 77.1 13.6 pts. 89.3 86.9 2.4 pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 586.6 587.0 0 % 586.9 586.9 0 %

Note: Year-over-year changes reflect the impact on net premiums written, profitability, and the equity markets from the social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions that were put in place in March 2020 in response to COVID-19.

  March
(thousands; unaudited)

 2021   2020   Change
Policies in Force          
Personal Lines          
Agency – auto 7,863.5   7,164.6   10 %  
Direct – auto 9,338.8   8,126.3   15 %  
Total personal auto 17,202.3   15,290.9   13 %  
Total special lines 5,026.7   4,574.5   10 %  
Total Personal Lines 22,229.0   19,865.4   12 %  
Total Commercial Lines 858.9   759.7   13 %  
Property business 2,566.3   2,264.1   13 %  
Companywide Total 25,654.2   22,889.2   12 %  
           

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive March 2021 Complete Earnings Release: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b6d72c6c-4137-4e2c-9a45-824b03d5c7a0


Primary Logo

You just read:

Progressive Reports March 2021 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.