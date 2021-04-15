Recro Expands Development and Manufacturing Relationship With Ensysce Biosciences

Additional Contract Broadens and Further Strengthens Customer Product Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- GAINESVILLE, Ga., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASD: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced the signing of additional agreements with an existing customer, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce”). Under these new agreements, Recro will provide early-stage development and manufacturing services to support two of Ensysce’s development programs. Recro and Ensysce have already commenced the initial phase of these projects.



“We are delighted that Ensysce has elected to expand our relationship by selecting Recro as their CDMO to support the development of these important drug candidates. The ability to partner with a company that is committed to applying its proprietary technology platform to addressing the ongoing opioid crisis in a novel way is a privilege to the entire Recro team,” said Richard Sidwell, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Recro. “These latest agreements with Ensysce provide further evidence of the momentum we continue to generate toward our dual goals of revenue growth and customer base diversification. We are pleased to have Ensysce on our growing list of customers.”

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Ensysce Biosciences, commented, “Ensysce is happy to partner with Recro to advance the development of our clinical programs. Recro’s experience with oral solid dosage forms, positive track record with regulatory agencies, and high touch partnership approach to working with customers will support our efforts to bring novel, abuse and overdose resistant relief to patients suffering from chronic pain.”

About Recro

Recro (NASD: REPH) is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities from early feasibility to commercial manufacturing. With expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Recro is a CDMO providing oral solid dosage form development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified release oral solid dosage forms, Recro has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 120,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia.

For more information about Recro’s CDMO solutions, visit recrocdmo.com.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego CA, is transforming pain management through chemistry. Its TAAP prodrug abuse deterrent and MPAR™ overdose resistant pain platforms, with worldwide intellectual patent protection, reduce the ability to abuse and overdose with opioid products, a leading issue in the US that has been intensified by the COVID pandemic and that leads to billions in healthcare costs annually. Ensysce has recently announced its merger with Leisure Acquisition Corp.

About Leisure Acquisition Corp.

LACQ is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger or other business combination with a target company. Leisure is led by Lorne Weil and Daniel Silvers and completed its Initial Public Offering in December 2017. Leisure is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ: LACQ, LACQU, LACQW). Additional information can be found at www.leisureacq.com.

