DecisionLink Reimagines Value-Based Engagement with ValueCloud® 5.0

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Ga., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer value management trailblazer DecisionLink today unveiled the next generation of ValueCloud®, a significant new release for the industry’s first and leading enterprise platform for customer value management (CVM). The platform’s new self-service features scale and automate the otherwise time-intensive and laborious business case development processes normally required to establish and communicate economic value to prospective buyers.



As part of this evolution, DecisionLink also introduced a new ValueCloud® for Marketers offering. This “Top-of-Funnel Bundle” is designed to attract, engage, and convert high quality, sales-ready leads through value-based content and web-based ROI simulations. This marketing bundle seamlessly integrates with the new ValueCloud® self-service capabilities to create a streamlined lead-flow that carries value data from lead to win and beyond

“Technology buyers want and need to know the business value of solutions,” wrote Gartner Vice President of Product Marketer Practice and Gartner Fellow David Yockelson. “Product marketers must extend the use of value calculations beyond purchasing and work with customer success to measure value realized and provide a clear value story to buyers to drive renewals and expansion.”1

“At DecisionLink, we are committed to transforming customer relationships by centering them on business value,” said Jim Berryhill, CEO and co-founder of DecisonLink. “These new enhancements build on ValueCloud® as the gold standard for CVM, making it easy for emerging companies and global enterprises alike to fully automate the management of customer value as a strategic asset in order to build customers for life.”

The Standard in CVM Automation

Traditionally, companies were forced to rely on value professionals to perform time-intensive value calculations for only a handful of the highest value prospects every year. Now, ValueCloud® leverages the power of the cloud and automation to enable tens of thousands of these business cases on a recurring basis.

The newly updated ValueCloud® platform includes a number of performance enhancements, including increased self-service capabilities and guided user experiences that significantly scale value professionals’ ability to better quantify, articulate, and defend the value of their solutions and products. It also features a number of technology improvements, including a migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS), that enable faster evolutions and integrations of the platform.

Key new ValueCloud® features include:

Customer Specific Data Repositories: Each customer now receives a standalone data repository for improved security and analytics;

Each customer now receives a standalone data repository for improved security and analytics; Configurable Workflows: Companies can now augment the default ValueCloud® five step workflow to arrive at a value hypothesis using the platform’s workflow engine;

Companies can now augment the default ValueCloud® five step workflow to arrive at a value hypothesis using the platform’s workflow engine; Open Value Formulation: DecisionLink recommends its native three-prong value formula for determining value, but is now allowing customers to modify calculations to drive customized value communications;

DecisionLink recommends its native three-prong value formula for determining value, but is now allowing customers to modify calculations to drive customized value communications; Action-Oriented User Interface: A wide array of simplified role and function-specific dashboards to enable informed, streamlined decision-making.

“This launch delivers on the promise of a more robust, automated platform for value teams that can be deployed faster and more easily integrated for a seamless commercial value chain,” said DecisionLink Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer John Porter. “At the same time, we made a considerable investment in augmenting the technology underpinnings of ValueCloud® so that we are able to better and more quickly evolve future versions of the platform.”

“After early success with value- based selling using ValueCloud®, we have steadily expanded to create a broader value mindset across our global selling process,” said Verint Regional Vice President, Solution Sales Innovation & Enablement Trent Isaacs. “These new tools and features will now give our value teams an enormous amount of control in tweaking our value-based interactions with customers and then managing those effectively across the entire organization.”

ValueCloud® for Marketers

A new bundled ValueCloud® solution to help marketers drive top of funnel growth is now available. This targeted offering enables marketers in a range of technology sectors, including healthcare and advanced manufacturing, to attract, engage, and compel prospects using real-time, integrated value-based messaging and web ROI experiences that create clear differentiation and higher return on marketing investment.

The new Top-of-Funnel Bundle consists of three components that automate and seamlessly interconnect marketing flows to attract more prospects and convert those leads more often:

Case Study Builder : Automates the creation of value-rich customer success stories to attract new prospects;

: Automates the creation of value-rich customer success stories to attract new prospects; Web-Based Calculator : Engages prospects using a custom value estimation that aids in conversion and compels action;

: Engages prospects using a custom value estimation that aids in conversion and compels action; Marketing Automation Connector: Ensures the capture of key information during the ROI simulation process and the passing of that data to major marketing automation tools such as HubSpot, Marketo, Eloqua, and others to ensure streamlined lead-flow processes.



“The ValueCloud Web Calculator gives our prospective customers a baseline for the value we can deliver to their organizations before they ever speak with a member of our team,” said Elastic Senior Director, Industry Solution & Value Marketing Ben Pruden. “By connecting the Web Calculator with our other sales and marketing tools, we deliver an informed and unified message across all of our engagement channels.”

“Given the fact that buyers want to get much more educated before they engage with sellers, and do so through digital channels, we believe value-based messaging and digital engagement are imperative for marketers and the standard moving forward,” said IDC Research Vice President, CMO Advisory Practice Laurie Buczek.

This new bundle in the ValueCloud® for Marketers family is estimated to engage and convert 30% more prospects by communicating differentiated economic value messages throughout marketing content and growing the top of the sales funnel.

ValueCloud® is an enterprise-grade, SOC 2 certified CVM platform that empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to communicate economic value at every stage of the customer journey. Leading businesses, including ServiceNow, DocuSign, CrowdStrike, and others, leverage CVM and ValueCloud® to create world-class revenue operations rooted in higher customer satisfaction, optimized selling, automated value-based marketing, and reduced churn.

All new ValueCloud® features are currently available.

To learn more about these new opportunities, for more information on DecisionLink, or to download the new Marketer’s Handbook for Value-Based Marketing: New World, New Way to Engage , please visit https://www.decisionlink.com/valuecloud-5-0-news/ .

