TextNow Names Evan Fein CFO to Accelerate Growth Plans

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco and Waterloo, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextNow, the leading mobile app offering free cellular and WiFi-enabled phone service, today announced that Evan Fein has joined its senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Evan brings more than 25 years of financial management experience to TextNow, where he will oversee financial activities while helping position the company for growth and offering strategic guidance as the business scales.

Evan is a strategic financial executive with a strong track record leading growth stage technology companies. Prior to TextNow, Evan was Chief Financial Officer at Chef Software, which he led through its successful acquisition by Progress Software in October 2020. Evan also served as CFO of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from 2000 to 2018, where he helped to secure more than $100 million in private funding before leading the company through an initial public offering and follow-on offering on the NASDAQ.

“The telecommunications industry is ripe for disruption and I think there is a terrific opportunity for TextNow to change how mobile service is delivered,” said Evan Fein, Chief Financial Officer at TextNow. “The company has already built a market-leading product offering, and I’m excited to help grow the business while continuing to deliver on our mission to bring communication to everyone.”

Evan has received numerous financial industry accolades for his work, including being named the Most Innovative CFO by Armanino LLP in 2019. He was also ranked a Top CFO in the Small Cap Technology, Media & Telecommunications sector by Institutional Investor in 2017 and CFO of the Year by the Puget Sound Business Journal in 2014.

“With the rapid growth we’ve experienced, Evan will strengthen our senior leadership team and help us continue to scale the company,” said Derek Ting, CEO of TextNow. “His experience leading growth stage companies and strategic expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale our platform and grow our business.”

Based in Seattle, Evan earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. An active angel investor and advisor to numerous technology companies, Evan serves as a board member for the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) and the University of Washington Center for Leadership and Strategic Thinking.

About TextNow

Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free phone service in the U.S. With offices in San Francisco, Waterloo, and Portland, the TextNow app has been downloaded more than 200 million times globally, helping millions of people stay connected with a free phone number and ad-supported calling and texting over WiFi and a nationwide LTE network. For more information visit https://www.textnow.com/.

Attachment

Nick de Pass TextNow 6472165897 nick.depass@textnow.com