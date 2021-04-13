Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,111 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Keystone XL Cancellation Forum to be Held Today

Members of the media and public are invited to view a virtual forum this afternoon regarding the cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline. The forum will be hosted by Representative David B. McKinley (R-WV), Republican Leader for the Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The forum, entitled “President Biden’s Cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline and American Jobs,” will feature a discussion about the impacts of President Biden’s executive order cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office, including the American jobs lost, the economic revenue lost, and the communities adversely impacted, including those here in Montana.

Montana is leading a coalition of states in a lawsuit to block the Biden administration’s attempt to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline. The project would bring thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue focused in six eastern Montana counties that are designated as high-poverty areas.

The meeting can be watched via live webcast on the Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans website and YouTube channel.

You just read:

Virtual Keystone XL Cancellation Forum to be Held Today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.