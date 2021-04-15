Transportation Committee – Week 14, 2021

HF 493 – Low-speed electric bikes

HF 493 defines “low-speed electric bicycle” and establishes three different classes of low-speed electric bicycles and where those bicycles may operate. This is the criteria for each class of low-speed electric bicycle:

Class 1: Low-speed electric bicycle equipped with a motor that may be used only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases when the bicycle speed reaches 20 miles per hour or more.

Class 2: Low-speed electric bicycle equipped with a motor that may be used to exclusively propel the bicycle and that is not capable of helping when the bicycle speed reaches 20 miles per hour or more.

Class 3: Low-speed electric bicycle equipped with a motor that may be used when the rider is pedaling and that ceases when the bicycle speed reaches 28 miles per hour or more.

The bill excludes low-speed electric bicycles from the definition of “vehicle,” thereby excluding them from license and permit requirements. The bill requires that manufacturers or distributors of these bicycles permanently affix a label to low-speed electric bicycles manufactured or distributed after January 1, 2022, stating the class number of the bicycle, the top assisted speed and the motor wattage. The bill limits the ability to modify a low-speed electric bicycle in a way that would disqualify it from the definition stated in the bill, and if modification would move a bicycle from one classification of low-speed electric bicycle to another, the bicycle must be labeled as the new classification. The bill also provides certain manufacturing requirements and prohibits a person 16 or younger from operating a class 3 low-speed electric bicycle. Scheduled violations are punishable by a fine of $25. [4/12: 46-0; excused -Hogg, Lofgren, Nunn, Rozenboom]