Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,015 in the last 365 days.

Prisons' Printing Plant Wins Two Quality Awards

RALEIGH — Correction Enterprises’ printing plant today won two quality awards for publications printed on behalf of fellow state agencies. The printing plant is located at Nash Correctional Institution in Nashville.

The printing operation won the following two awards from Printing Industries of the Carolinas Inc., a trade association that held its annual awards ceremony Wednesday::

Competition for the awards included other governmental and institutional printers, as well as commercial operations. Correction Enterprises has won 33 PICA awards since 2007.

“Our team, including our professional staff and the offenders who work with us, should feel very proud of their work in what has been a difficult year,” said John Coleman, director of Correction Enterprises for N.C. Prisons.

“My N.C. from A to Z” is a collection of 14 child-friendly postcards, posters and bookmarks that, in tandem with a picture book of the same title, provide an illustrated introduction to North Carolina’s African-American history, culture and trailblazers.

The WIC guide is a booklet provided to new enrollees in the Special Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The tabbed and color-coded nutrition guide assists the 250,000 WIC recipients in North Carolina shop for nutritious food.

Correction Enterprises provides work and rehabilitation opportunities for offenders at dozens of sites across the state. Facilities produce everything from food to janitorial supplies to road signs and license plates.

###

You just read:

Prisons' Printing Plant Wins Two Quality Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.