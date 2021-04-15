LogicMonitor Expands Global Partner Network With Strategic Additions in Europe

11 partners spread across Germany, Norway, The Netherlands, Switzerland and beyond broaden usage of cloud-based infrastructure and observability platform in region

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor, the leading cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform for enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it has added 11 new partners to the LogicMonitor Partner Network. Of these new additions, eight partners are located in Europe, a region where cloud computing is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years.



According to a study by Global Market Insights, Europe’s cloud computing market is anticipated to grow from its current value of $25 billion to over $75 billion by 2026. Cloud computing adoption rates continue to grow among European enterprises due to cloud offering a scalable approach that often results in reduced costs, increased operational efficiency and enhanced business agility. European partners are turning to LogicMonitor to give enterprise customers unprecedented visibility into their networks, infrastructure and applications as they begin or continue their cloud migration journeys.

“Enterprises have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives over the past 12 months and are eager to adopt cloud-based monitoring services in order to manage increasingly complex hybrid infrastructures and multi-cloud deployments,” said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances at LogicMonitor. “Our cloud-based LogicMonitor platform is indispensable to modern enterprises seeking visibility into and control over every facet of their environments, and we’re proud to align ourselves with best-in-class partners around the world to extend its reach.”

New LogicMonitor partners in Europe include Amasol in Germany, CDW in the UK, Corporate Finance International (CFI) in Switzerland, Exccon AG in Germany, KAEMI in Germany, Netsecurity AS in Norway, Proact in Europe and the US, and SoftwareOne in The Netherlands. Additional partners joining the LogicMonitor Global Partner Network outside of Europe include Arvensys Technologies in Australia, Total eBiz Solutions in Singapore, and Xylex Technologies in the US.

“At Proact, we aim to give clients a full range of exceptional IT solutions and outstanding customer service,” says Per Sedihn, Proact’s Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Portfolio and Technology. “Integral to this is fulfilling the demand for a cloud-based IT monitoring and observability platform that prevents outages and optimizes business performance. By partnering with LogicMonitor, we can offer our customers the ability to monitor thousands of technologies out-of-the-box, thereby aiding our ambition to provide a truly holistic experience. From a company standpoint, the partnership also simplifies the sales process, enabling us to close more deals and expand the business.”

The LogicMonitor Partner Network is made up of MSPs, value-added resellers and technology integrators who leverage LogicMonitor’s best-in-class infrastructure monitoring and observability platform on behalf of their own customers. Upon joining, partners are given exclusive access to training and certification programs, sales and marketing collaboration, dedicated partner managers and much more.

For more information on the LogicMonitor Partner Program and how to apply, please visit www.logicmonitor.com/partners.

About LogicMonitor®

At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for enterprises and MSPs through infrastructure monitoring and observability software. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors everything from networks to applications to the cloud, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on innovation. Our cloud-based platform helps ITOps, developers and business leaders see more, know more, and do more. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

LogicMonitor Contact:

Anna Lindsey

Tel: (805) 323-3901

Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com

____

References:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/europe-cloud-computing-market

https://datacenternews.asia/story/apac-cloud-market-to-grow-117-in-five-years-report