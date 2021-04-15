Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,020 in the last 365 days.

Amdocs Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following virtual investor conferences during third quarter of fiscal 2021:

May 17: 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
  Investor meetings only
  Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
May 18: Barclays Americas Select Conference
  Time TBP: Webcast presentation + investor meetings
  Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
May 24: Oppenheimer & Co 22nd Annual Israeli Investor Conference
  Investor meetings only
  Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
May 24: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference
  9:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
  Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
June 7: Oppenheimer & Co Virtual Software & Semiconductor Bus Tour
  9 am ET Webcast presentation
  Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
June 8: Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross-Sector Insight Conference
  Investor meetings only
  Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
June 9: Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
  Investor meetings only
  Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
June 10: BofA Global Technology Conference
  Time TBP: Webcast presentation + investor meetings
  Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
June 15: Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference
  Time TBP: Webcast presentation + investor meetings
  Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Amdocs Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Schedule

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.