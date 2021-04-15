Amdocs Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following virtual investor conferences during third quarter of fiscal 2021:



May 17: 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference Investor meetings only Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations May 18: Barclays Americas Select Conference Time TBP: Webcast presentation + investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations May 24: Oppenheimer & Co 22nd Annual Israeli Investor Conference Investor meetings only Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations May 24: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference 9:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 7: Oppenheimer & Co Virtual Software & Semiconductor Bus Tour 9 am ET Webcast presentation Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 8: Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross-Sector Insight Conference Investor meetings only Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 9: Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Investor meetings only Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 10: BofA Global Technology Conference Time TBP: Webcast presentation + investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 15: Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference Time TBP: Webcast presentation + investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.

Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

