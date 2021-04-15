ImCheck Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Loui Madakamutil as CSO

/EIN News/ -- ImCheck Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Loui Madakamutil, Noted Expert in Immunology and Autoimmune Diseases, as Chief Scientific Officer

Marseille, France, April 15, 2021 – ImCheck Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Loui Madakamutil , PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Madakamutil brings over 20 years of experience in developing transformative therapies that harness the immune system, having served in senior research and development positions in global biopharmaceutical companies including Nektar Therapeutics, Janssen, Takeda and Celgene. He will be responsible for advancing ImCheck’s extensive portfolio of novel preclinical-stage antibodies designed to engage the butyrophilin (BTN) superfamily of immune modulators with the potential to treat cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases.

“Loui’s expertise in immunology together with his understanding of cancer and autoimmune diseases will complement ImCheck’s focus on butyrophilins and γδ T cell engagement as we expand our product portfolio, in particular as we move our lead program ICT01 further through clinical evaluation,” stated Pierre d’Epenoux, Chief Executive Officer of ImCheck Therapeutics. “With Loui at the head of our discovery and preclinical development, his experience in advancing drug candidates successfully from target discovery into the clinic will accelerate our therapeutic pipeline with the goal of bringing a range of transformative therapies closer to patients. I would like to thank our previous CSO René Hoet for his contributions to the current success of our company.”

“ImCheck has already demonstrated the exciting anti-tumor activity of its first-in-class antibody ICT01, and its ability to activate γ9δ2 T cells. ImCheck’s deep knowledge of the BTN space and the significant potential of its early-staged portfolio places the company in a disruptive phase and it is a tremendous opportunity to join the company,” added Loui Madakamutil, Chief Scientific Officer of ImCheck Therapeutics. “I look forward to working with Pierre and the ImCheck team to explore the potential of its pipeline to modulate adaptive and innate immune responses and to provide impactful new treatment options to patients suffering from devastating diseases like cancer.”

Before joining ImCheck, Dr. Madakamutil was the Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder at Invivoscribe Therapeutics where he pioneered the development of a small molecule precision oncology program for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. Prior to this, he held the position as Senior Vice President and Head of Discovery and Preclinical Development at Nektar Therapeutics where he was responsible for the discovery strategy and for bringing novel immune-modulatory medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases toward clinical evaluation. He also served in several senior leadership positions in R&D and preclinical development at Janssen Inc., Takeda and Celgene. Through these positions, Dr. Madakamutil has built a significant network in the US and globally. He did his Post-Doctoral training at the La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology and graduated from the University of Mumbai, India, with a PhD in Immunology.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies positioned at the crossroads of two high-potential immunological fields: γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins (BTN), a novel super-family of checkpoint molecules.

Due to their mechanism of action, and notably their ability to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and when used in combination to overcome the resistance to this group of agents. In addition, preclinical experiments with ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies are being evaluated as potential treatments for autoimmune diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from the continued support from scientific founder Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille Université), a worldwide leader in γδ T cells and BTN research, and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

