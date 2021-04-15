Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Designates Nebraska as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State”

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Read the full proclamation by clicking here.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”  The proclamation is symbolic, and reaffirms Nebraska’s support for the right to bear arms.

 

“The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms,” says Governor Ricketts’ proclamation.  “Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”

 

A copy of the Governor’s full proclamation can be found by clicking here.

 

Governor Ricketts’ proclamation comes as over 50 Nebraska counties have passed resolutions of support for the Second Amendment that declare themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties.  More information can be found at https://www.nebraskafirearms.org/.

 

