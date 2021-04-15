Increasing Number Of Internet Users Drives The Hyperscale Data Centres Industry

Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The increase in the number of internet users increases the amount of data that is generated and needs to be managed and stored by hyperscale data centers. According to Internet World Stats, the number of internet users has increased by 175%, with almost 56% of the world population using the internet in 2019. Telecom operators such as China Telecom, Tencent and China Unicom are expanding their business operations by constructing large-scale facilities to cater to the 731 million internet users in China. In January 2019, Tencent announced that it will build and operate several data centers for the Guangdong branch of China Telecom. Increased numbers of internet users and faster wireless internet access drive the demand for hyperscale data centers.

The global hyperscale data centres market is expected to grow from $25.72 billion in 2020 to $28.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The data center power market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hyperscale datacenter market is expected to reach $57.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19%.

The hyperscale data center market consists of sales of hyper scale data centers and related services. This industry includes companies that have distributed data warehouses that focus on maintaining the scalability of the data along with managing a large amount of data. Hyperscale data centers operate in buildings or dedicated space within a building, or a group of buildings that house computer systems and related components, such as telecommunications and storage systems on large scale with thousands of individual servers operating together through a high-speed network.

The hyperscale data centres market analysis report is segmented based on user type into cloud providers, colocation providers, enterprises. The hyperscale data centers market is also segmented by component into solution, service; by application into manufacturing, government utilities, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, energy; by data center size into small and medium-sized data centers, large data centers.

Major players in the hyperscale data center industry are Digital Reality, NTT, and Global Switch.

