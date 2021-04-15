All In Compliance Launches the Compliance Certification Program for Background Screening Firms
All In Compliance, has announced the rollout of the very first Compliance Certification Program for consumer reporting agencies to include Background Screeners.
It’s more important than ever for CRAs to prove compliance with industry requirements, regulations and data safeguarding. ”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All In Compliance has announced the rollout of the very first Compliance Certification Program for consumer reporting agencies to include Background Screeners.
The screening industry is highly regulated and continues to remain on the radar of regulators, and litigators. FCRA lawsuits surrounding background screening issues have increased each year for the last ten years and compliance is at the center of helping CRAs avoid lawsuits and achieve success in today's marketplace. Every CRA has a story of its commitment to compliance and this brand-new certification offers this market a unique way to demonstrate that commitment. This program is quickly becoming a must have for all background screening firms.
The program utilizes a fully innovative Learner Management System (LMS) that features a self-paced, interactive way for CRA compliance personnel and management to earn a Compliance Certification.
“This type of consistent compliance training is a great way to demonstrate that as an industry, background screeners appreciate their responsibilities to consumers, to integrity, to maximum accuracy and to safeguarding data,” says Jackie Drziak, EVP of All In Compliance, and founder of the program.
The program is comprised of 13 interactive modules with intermittent quizzes designed to measure student progress. Among the modules included are regulatory responsibilities, consumer complaint management, information security, consumer disputes, auditing and more.
Upon conclusion of the course, students are directed to a comprehensive assessment to test their knowledge and are presented with a certification subject to an 80% passing grade. CRAs may choose to pursue certifications for individual employees, or an enterprise compliance certification, which can be obtained through course completion by all compliance and management staff.
Obtaining the highly coveted PBSA Accreditation requires a strong commitment to compliance, and this program serves as a great training resource for CRAs who are focused on achieving this accreditation. “It’s more important than ever for CRAs to prove compliance with industry requirements, regulations, and data safeguarding. The goal of the Compliance Certification Program is to provide them the tools to master these critical functions.” says Drziak.
The Compliance Certification is available now, and organizations can enroll at academyaic.com.
About All In Compliance
All In Compliance provides customized compliance services for consumer reporting agencies, giving them the tools and support they need to navigate industry regulations and requirements. From compliance and data security awareness trainings to fully outsourced compliance services, All In Compliance’s mission is to help CRAs operate safely and efficiently in accordance with essential industry procedures. To learn more, email Jackie Drziak at jdrziak@allincompliance.com, or visit www.allincompliance.com.
