UFCW 1518 Union Calls for Gig and App-based Delivery Drivers to Have Free Short-Term Parking

/EIN News/ -- NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFCW Canada Local 1518 is calling on BC municipalities to grant free short-term parking to app-based delivery drivers while they work. The union’s request is made in partnership with drivers for Uber Eats, DoorDash, and other platforms who make a living bringing food and other supplies to people during COVID-19.

These workers have told UFCW 1518 that they face significant challenges finding free parking when making deliveries. The drivers’ pay depends on how quickly they can make their deliveries, and expensive parking tickets undercut their already precarious income.

UFCW 1518 President Kim Novak sent a letter to the City Mayors of Vancouver, Victoria, New Westminster, Burnaby and Kelowna asking them to explore options for granting free short-term parking to app-based delivery drivers while they work, so they avoid receiving tickets or resorting to double-parking, which can be unsafe for the drivers and the public.

The letter also went to Minister of Municipal Affairs Josie Osborne, Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming, Minister of Labour Harry Bains, and Parliamentary Secretary for the New Economy Adam Walker. You can read a copy of the letter here (ufcw1518.com/assets/media/Kennedy-Stewart-Parking.pdf).

“I intentionally avoid taking orders in areas with paid parking because I’m worried about parking tickets I can’t afford,” said Kelowna DoorDash driver, Laura (last name withheld). “It’s always hard to find parking spaces close to restaurants, so you either have to risk it and park illegally, or park further away and waste time walking, which may make your delivery late.”

UFCW 1518 is speaking out alongside app-based delivery workers who lack a union of their own in BC. The parking initiative would ensure that delivery workers could continue to serve their communities by linking people and businesses without sacrificing their earnings.

App-based delivery drivers can learn more about UFCW 1518’s advocacy for these workers on the union’s gig and contract workers website (ufcw1518.com/gig-and-contract-workers/#).

UFCW 1518 represents more than 25,000 members working in the community health, hospitality, retail, cannabis, industrial, and professional sectors across British Columbia.

