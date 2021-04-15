Rev. Brian Fesler of the Church of Scientology Nashville elected Vice President of Religion Communicators Council
Rev. Brian Fesler, Church of Scientology of Nashville, will serve as Vice President of the Board of Governors of the Religion Communicators Council
Expanding the outreach and message of the religious and spiritual community helps the world in time of need
In this time of confusion, worry, and lack of social interaction, it is more important than ever for the religious community to reach its members and counsel those in need”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its 2021 convention, the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) elected Rev. Brian Fesler of the Church of Scientology of Nashville as Vice President of its board of governors.
— Rev. Brian Fesler, Church of Scientology Nashville
The newly-elected President of RCC, Ms. Nadine Monn said, “[Rev. Fesler’s] leadership on interfaith partnerships and dedication to communications excellence will be a benefit to our professional association as we continue envisioning what RCC looks like in the coming years.”
Rev. Fesler explained, "In this time of confusion, worry, and lack of social interaction, it is more important than ever for the religious community to reach its members and counsel those in need. The RCC is vital to our world today. I look forward to working with the executive committee and board to further the RCC’s mission.”
The Religion Communicators Council is an organization serving marketing, communications and public relations professionals who work for or on behalf of religious organizations. It was founded in 1929 with membership limited to Protestant Christians, and in 1972 opened its membership to include all religious faiths. Membership today includes more than 60 different faith-based institutions in the United States and abroad.
Rev. Fesler explained, "In this time of confusion, worry, and lack of social interaction, it is more important than ever for the religious community to reach its members and counsel those in need. The RCC is vital to our world today. I look forward to working with the executive committee and board to further the RCC’s mission.”
Many churches and religious organizations have turned to in-house as well as outsourced communications professionals—religion communicators—to create digital services. Surveys have shown these to be very popular, with members desiring to keep a virtual religious service available even after they can return to the pews.
During this year’s convention, held virtually in conjunction with the Associated Church Press and Canadian Christian Communicators Association, various media strategies and issues were discussed, primarily shifting further into the digital world and how religious communicators could continue their mission of representing the positive contributions of the faith community.
In addition to his role on the board, Rev. Fesler served this year as coordinator of the DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Awards, honoring excellence in religion communication. He organized 50 communications professionals to judge almost 200 submissions from RCC members for awards involving periodicals, audio-visual publications, writing, artwork, design and more. In this tradition stretching back over forty years, local, regional, and national works were recognized in twelve different classes.
Rev. Fesler says he is honored to step into his new role, “I've been growing with RCC for well over a decade. After three years on the board of governors, I am excited and honored to serve with the distinguished members of the executive committee.” But what he loves most about the organization are its members: “These people have dedicated their careers to forwarding religious and spiritual values with excellence. Supporting that work is what RCC is all about.”
Rev. Fesler is very active in a variety of issues, from interfaith work to education and literacy. He works with drug-prevention groups around the state and chairs the annual Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day. He is the website manager and developer for the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response organization headquartered in Washington, DC, which has been active during the pandemic in getting out the Church of Scientology's How to Stay Well prevention education materials.
Rev. Fesler has served at the Church of Scientology of Nashville, Tennessee, since 2009.
Sylvia Stanard
Church of Scientology National Affairs Office
+1 202-667-6404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook