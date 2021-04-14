PickleJar App Announces Fundraising Event Memorial Day Weekend

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar Holdings, an emerging peer-to-peer cashless tipping platform for artists and content creators, announces that the PickleJar™ iOS app will be featured as part of the “Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer & Watch This” acoustic performance on May 28, 2021. The event will be hosted at Mo’s Place in Katy, Texas with PickleJar proceeds and donations to benefit SOC-F, a Special Operations Veterans non-profit organization.



“As we help modernize the music industry to create incredible in-person events and mobile experiences, we also believe it is just as important to use the technology of PickleJar to benefit those in need,” said Jeff James, PickleJar chairman and chief executive officer. “A special thank you to Mo’s Place for partnering with us to bring this event to life. Mo’s relentless support of up-and-coming artists for over 33 years has been an inspiration to the PickleJar team.”

The PickleJar app was designed to create a better connection and experience between musicians, fans and organizations during in-person and livestreaming events by making the “giving back” process easier for everyone. In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day weekend, the app will be available for free download to the public.

During the “Hold My Beer & Watch This” event, fans will be able to send tips and donations directly to the performers and the SOC-F organization during the show. Additionally, participants will be entered to win prizes and merchandise to be given away on-premises during the event.

“We are proud to once again partner with PickleJar to host another fun and engaging event. They’ve continued to provide great ways for us to give back to our local community,” said Mo, owner of Mo’s Place. “For 33 years, we have served the Houston area and we want to show our appreciation by giving back this Memorial Day weekend and honoring those who have served our country.”

To learn more about the PickleJar app, including pre-registering your handle, check out: https://picklejar.com/join-now/

For more information about the “Hold My Beer & Watch This” acoustic performance event, including buying tickets, prize information and more, visit: https://bit.ly/3g4mKO0

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar believes artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents. Our peer-to-peer payment technology and proprietary performance management tools make it frictionless to receive, manage and move money for musicians, content creators and artists of all kinds on any stage, streaming platform or street corner. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of our leadership team, we have launched the first social payments app specifically built to put the #ArtistFirst. The cashless tipping app creates direct engagement between artists and fan, then tokenizes loyalty through a unique rewards program. We are committed to empowering people to maximize their earning potential and realizing their financial freedom in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “world’s biggest tip jar” at PickleJar.com.

About Mo’s Place:

Located in Katy, Texas, Mo’s Place is celebrating its 33rd Anniversary this year as “the place” that brings you the very best in live music and entertainment. Superstars such as Blake Shelton, Erich Church and Luke Bryan got their start on the Mo’s Place stage. In addition to our concerts, we provide nightly entertainment and events, a full dining experience and great drink specials. For more information, please visit: MosPlaceKaty.com.

About SOC-F:

Special Operations Care Fund was created in 2013 with one purpose: to make a positive and meaningful difference in the lives of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) families who have given so much for our country and our freedom. SOC-F does this by raising money for one incredibly worthwhile purpose: to provide medical, financial and other support to SOF members and their families in ways that are often not met through other sources – what they call the “gaps”. 100% volunteer run and led, the team at SOC-F focuses aid on healthcare – traumatic brain injury treatments, post-traumatic stress treatments, addiction and alcohol treatment. For children who have lost a parent in the military SOC-F sponsors campers to attend the Gold Star Kids Camp each year. Learn more at SOC-F.org.

Anna Benson

anna@picklejar.com