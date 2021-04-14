Conductor Announces Keynote Speakers, Agenda for 2021 C3 Conference

Marketing leader unveils star speaker lineup for annual marketing conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor, the leader in organic marketing, announced today the keynote speakers and agenda for its C3 Conference. The C3 Conference will be held on Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Daymond John, Founder of FUBU and star of Shark Tank will deliver a keynote address at the 10th annual C3 Conference, which will be entirely digital in 2021. The conference will also host more than a dozen distinguished panelists and speakers, including marketing, digital, and SEO leaders like: Crispin Sheridan, VP of Digital and Social Optimization, SAP; Scott Messina, Director of Search and Design Strategy, Samsung; Eric Farkas, Senior Director of Digital Marketing, WeWork; Kristi Dillman, Search Manager, Zurich North America; and Matt O’Such, VP of SEO, Getty Images & iStock Photo.



The conference, which is free to attend, will include 11 different workshops, panels, and speaking sessions over the course of the two-day event. Attendees will hear from Conductor executives and industry leaders for the latest insights and trends in the SEO, content marketing, and digital marketing field. Conductor CEO Seth Besmertnik will lead the opening keynote address, “The Search Evolution is Here” to kick off the conference on Tuesday, April 20 at 1:00 PM ET. Post-event, sessions and workshops will be made available to watch on-demand, enabling attendees to return to the sessions for repeated viewing.

"The past year has accelerated the digitalization of marketing beyond what the industry was anticipating, and we've designed C3 to help marketers capitalize on the new trends in search and content marketing,” said Conductor Co-Founder and CEO Seth Besmertnik. “While we can’t wait to gather in person once again, our new virtual programming will enable those who join us to consume crucial content and network with their peers across the industry.”

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow marketers in the C3 networking center where they can live chat with marketing experts and join breakout rooms to connect with peers and other attendees. The conference is designed to enhance both hard and soft skillsets, enabling marketing teams to increase organic traffic, convert more leads, and ultimately drive more sales.

Those interested in attending the C3 Conference can register and find the detailed agenda for additional information at https://c3.conductor.com/ .



About Conductor: Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing platform, helping businesses accelerate search traffic, digital growth and revenue. Conductor's technology helps marketers create powerful marketing content to drive high quality traffic to their site and track their organic performance. In today’s new world with Covid-19, websites are more valuable than ever and getting found online is a #1 enterprise priority. Conductor ranked at the top of the 2020 Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Their forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Visa, and Slack. For more information, visit Conductor.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Boyajian, press@conductor.com