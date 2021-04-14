Cherie Devivo Reveals Top Tips for Meeting Planners
Cherie Devivo SharesTop Tips for Meeting PlannersRARITAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherie Devivo is a seasoned meeting planner who knows better than anyone the incredibly stressful process of planning a meeting. As a meeting planner, you must juggle multiple tasks simultaneously, ranging from sourcing locations and planning the agenda to contending with team members' schedules and agenda. Luckily, Cherie Devivo has shared her top tips to help meeting planners be more efficient and effective. Keep reading to learn more about these tips!
Meeting agendas are critical and more than just a list of to-dos.
Meeting agendas allow you to design the program that allocates enough time and in the correct order to discuss the most important points. Cherie Devivo notes that agendas can be formed depending on your audience. Whether you opt for steps to cover new and old business, provide a formal outline, or present a quick overview of meeting topics, always plan the structure to ensure all necessary information is available and provided.
Once the attendees are confirmed, you must submit the agenda to the guests the day before the meeting, so everyone knows what to expect. In order to have a streamlined process, all parties should be briefed prior to the meeting.
While having a well-planned meeting doesn’t guarantee there won’t be challenges, it helps ensure each guest is on the same page.
If you’re hosting an all-day meeting, then you must have an AM snack, lunch, and a PM snack provided. In many instances, the venue offers onsite refreshments and catering so you may need to gather dietary requirements to ensure all attendees are covered. If the venue does not offer catering then you must work with a local caterer to ensure food, beverages, and snacks are readily available.
Once you have a date in mind for your meeting, you will need to submit your RFPs to your local hoteliers to secure your date.
Two of the most important aspects of event planning are listening to your client’s needs and staying within their budget.
Utilizing an external AV vendor can certainly be more cost-effective than using the venue’s AV company.
Make sure to thoroughly read your contract verbiage to prevent any conflicts regarding meeting space, attrition, and extra fees.
Cherie Devivo is a planner extraordinaire, who uses these tips in her daily meeting planning journey, and you should too. The simplest approaches are always the best to guarantee preparation and ensure the meeting runs smoothly.
