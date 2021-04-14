Axcient Recognized by CRN as Top Data Protection Company on 2021 Storage 100 List

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Axcient to its 2021 Storage 100 list in the Data Protection segment. The Storage 100 list recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative products and services.



“Axcient has laid the groundwork for MSPs to thrive in the modern channel with a simple, unified data protection platform,” said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “Whether the threat is a ransomware attack or a natural disaster, we make it easy and profitable for MSPs to reliably backup and recover data from devices, servers, or the cloud. With innovations like our x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud, we are delivering on an aggressive roadmap of innovations designed to cure data loss.”

Businesses are creating and consuming more data than ever before. With growing trends such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things driving the creation of more and more data, the need for technology to build versatile and durable storage solutions will increase.

The shift to the remote workforce has increased the use of mobile devices and the complexity of data protection more than ever. Fast-growing MSPs are looking for backup and business recovery solutions that can simply address a range of business cases, from endpoint backup for satellite offices to data protection and business continuity for virtual machines running in clouds. New releases like Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud address this need without any requirement for expensive specialty appliances.

Chosen by a panel of respected CRN® editors, the companies featured in the 2021 Storage 100 list were selected for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. The list itself is a valuable resource for solution providers looking for vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading storage offerings in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components.

“The 2021 CRN® Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing the building blocks of modern solutions to solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to acknowledge the vendors featured in this year’s Storage 100 list and congratulate them for their investments in R&D, engineering, and innovation.”

The CRN® Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters.

