Raptor Technologies Announces Support of Texas House Bill 204, Known as “Alyssa’s Law”

Chief Executive Officer Gray Hall Testified in Favor of the Bill Calling for Schools to Install Silent Panic Alert Systems

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Technologies CEO, Gray Hall, testified before the Texas House Public Education Committee on Tuesday, April 13 in support of House Bill 204. The new legislation known as “Alyssa’s Law” calls for Texas schools to install silent panic alert systems directly connected to first responders to improve emergency response times. If passed, Texas would be only the third state, joining New Jersey and Florida, to adopt this law.



Named in remembrance of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Alyssa’s Law is critical legislation that addresses the issue of response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to first responders, so they can get on the scene as quickly as possible, eliminate the threat, and triage any victims. State Representative Shawn Thierry, who wrote the Texas bill, invited Alyssa’s mother and founder of Make Our Schools Safe, Lori Alhadeff, to testify about the importance of the bill.

“We were all moved by Mrs. Alhadeff’s testimony. No parent should have to suffer through that type of loss. It drives home how a fast and informed response is vital to protect students, teachers, and staff, which is why Raptor fully supports Alyssa’s Law in Texas,” stated Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “I strongly urged the Texas Legislature to pass this important legislation to set the standard for school safety in our home state.”

Raptor Technologies, the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety software, was founded 19 years ago for the sole purpose of protecting every school. The company provides visitor, volunteer, and emergency management software, including Raptor Alert, a mobile silent panic alarm system, to K-12 schools nationwide. Raptor Alert is currently used by New Jersey and Florida school districts, where Alyssa’s Law is already in place, as well as in several Texas school districts.

“First responders need clear and contextual information in real-time to save lives during an emergency, and that is exactly what Raptor Alert provides,” continued Hall. “It allows school officials, teachers, and staff to report a critical incident with the simple tap of a mobile device to get responders on the scene as quickly as possible. This instant alert will expedite emergency response so responders can resolve the emergency and ultimately save lives.”

About Raptor Technologies®

Raptor is driven by its mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 35,000 K-12 U.S. schools to provide integrated visitor, volunteer and emergency management software, fulfilling a broad range of school safety requirements. Raptor also provides contactless COVID-19 health screenings and contact tracing reports that are helping schools reopen and keep students, staff and visitors safe. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit: www.raptortech.com .

