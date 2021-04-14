Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,903 in the last 365 days.

NCH Healthcare System Appoints Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu from Cleveland Clinic as President of the NCH Heart Institute

/EIN News/ -- Naples, Florida, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCH Healthcare System announced its new president of the NCH Heart Institute, Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu. He is a world-renowned cardiologist with an impressive background, so we are proud that he will be joining NCH Healthcare System in Naples, Florida, to further tranform its cardiovascular services into a premier destination center for South Florida and beyond.

Please read the attached press release and reach out for additional information.

For more information, contact Amanda Lucey at amanda@thepartnership.com

Attachments 


Amanda Lucey
NCH Healthcare System
6785916357
amanda@thepartnership.com

You just read:

NCH Healthcare System Appoints Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu from Cleveland Clinic as President of the NCH Heart Institute

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.