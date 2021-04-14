Yellow Cab Corp to Utilize BeMotion "MCN" Platform in approximately 150,000+ vehicles.
We Don’t Sell Software, We deliver Success”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new company forming an alliance of livery operators in the MENA region has selected BeMotion Inc., to provide them with their Mobile Commerce Network technology infrastructure (MCN). The concept is to give customers an in-cab experience that will enable them to learn about the surrounding areas, reserve, and pay for their ride in real-time; explore offers and discounts from local businesses, all while earning valuable loyalty points that can be redeemed at any participating vendor across a fleet of thousands of cabs and private livery vehicles. “We feel that there is a significant opportunity to enhance the rider's experience by allowing them to learn about restaurants, shops, services and more as they travel across the city," states Mr. Michael Rustman, Executive Director of the new entity.
"Additionally, we need to have more in-depth knowledge and understanding of rider behaviour, providing full transparency between the customer and the driver, including their trip encounter from start to finish.”
The platform/APP will be launching in late 2021 - early 2022 and will pilot in a few critical markets with installations in approximately 150,000+ vehicles.
Hussein Abu Hassan, BeMotion Inc., Founder & CEO, describes, "Our MCN Platform enables users to interact, learn, shop and redeem in a seamless and easy-to-use app in our Co-branded SANSA APP to support the Yellow Cab "Powered by BeMotion Inc." This is the first in the industry. The result is maximizing the engagement with consumers by enhancing their overall experience and simplifying their daily lives.
About (BeMotion Inc):https://www.bemotioninc.com/
Established in 2016 as a provider of innovative M-Commerce & Interactive Digital marketing. Provides Complete technological & strategic solution that taps into the next generation of digital opportunities. Transform your business into a Digital presence in less than 7 days.
About (DCN Vending & Marketplace):http://www.dcnvending.com/
A subsidiary of BeMotion Inc. was established in 2018 as the provider of innovative smart digital vending Machines. The DCN Vending Provides complete digital vending machines distributed in over 2000 locations serving a wide range of high-quality PPE, Food and Beverage, CBD, Pharmaceuticals, Health & Fitness Products.
About (SANSA APP):https://www.sansaapp.com/
Multi-Dimensional Shopping Mall Just a Click Away! SANSA is an all-in-one hospitality app, specifically designed for business owners who have been affected by the current safety measures and lockdown of the worldwide pandemic. SANSA’s primary goal is to provide a digital platform where businesses can take control back with zero royalties and full business control and creativity. Buy Local for Local with SANSA!
Alex Kuzhel
BeMotion Inc
+1 305-600-0383
info@bemotioninc.com