MDLIVE Selects Partners + Napier as Creative & Media Agency of Record
Partners + Napier Diversifies Roster of Health and Wellness Clients with Top National Telehealth Provider
From day one, Partners + Napier showed us true integration across strategy, media and measurement, and it made their ideas and approach best-in-class.”ROCHESTER, NY, US, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated creative company Partners + Napier has been selected as Creative and Media AOR by national telehealth provider MDLIVE, Inc. Partners + Napier will support MDLIVE in increasing member utilization of its virtual care services nationally, and build a strong strategic foundation to amplify and sustain brand growth post-pandemic.
— Mindy Heintskill, Chief Growth Officer, MDLIVE, Inc.
MDLIVE serves over 62 million members nationwide through major health plans, health systems and employers. Through MDLIVE, members can access convenient, affordable, contagion-free virtual healthcare services from board-certified physicians, dermatologists, psychiatrists and therapists trained in virtual care.
“This is a sea change moment in how consumers think about and access quality healthcare worldwide, and bringing on the right agency partner during this time is critical,” said Mindy Heintskill, Chief Growth Officer, MDLIVE, Inc. “From day one, Partners + Napier showed us true integration across strategy, creative, media, and measurement, and it made their ideas and approach best-in-class.”
The telehealth and virtual care market has grown rapidly due to the pandemic, which has dramatically increased interest in and demand for virtual healthcare services. In 2020, MDLIVE’s virtual visits increased 84% year-over-year across all service lines. Behavioral health visits have been particularly in demand.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our new partnership with MDLIVE, a tremendous force of innovation and consumer empowerment in the new age of digital healthcare,” said Rob Kottkamp, Chief Creative Officer at Partners + Napier. “I’ve always believed great creative work is a team effort, and in every conversation with MDLIVE, the work got stronger. That’s how we knew this was the right fit.”
In selecting Partners + Napier, MDLIVE benefits from the agency’s breadth of health and wellness experience across payers, providers and patients, coupled with its diverse knowledge and expertise building modern consumer brands.
“We’re excited to bring the power of creative and media together in impactful work that helps millions of Americans experience this breakthrough brand,” added Jordan Murphy, VP Group Media Director at Partners + Napier.
About Partners + Napier
Partners + Napier (partnersandnapier.com) is an integrated creative company that helps brands leave a mark on people, business, and culture. Ranked one of the Most Effective Agencies in North America by Effie Worldwide (2018, 2019), the agency specializes in health and wellness, CPG food and beverage, restaurant, beverage alcohol, and B2B enterprise services spaces, proudly serving clients like Constellation Brands, MDLIVE, Corelle Brands, Highmark Health, Delta Vacations, Smashburger, and Xerox. The agency is a part of Project Worldwide, an independent global network of wholly owned agencies.
About MDLIVE
MDLIVE offers convenient, affordable and contagion-free virtual healthcare services to over 62 million members nationwide. Our network of board-certified physicians, dermatologists, psychiatrists and therapists are specially trained in virtual care and are committed to the highest quality treatment and the best possible patient experience. We leverage technology to simplify and streamline, connecting providers and patients whenever and wherever it’s most convenient, often within just minutes. To learn more about our expanding product suite and our partnerships with major health plans, hospital systems and employers, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our app, or text “Sophie” to MDLIVE (635483) to register.
