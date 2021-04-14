Members at Prime IV (Lehi) Give IV Hydration Therapy High Marks

Feeling Better Just Got Easier with Prime IV Hydration & Wellness (Lehi, UT)

Our customers--especially our members--seem to agree with the idea that "feeling better just got easier." If you haven't yet, come in to discover how what we do can enhance your life.” — Heidi Neville, Owner

LEHI, UT, US, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its grand opening earlier this year, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness in Lehi continues to earn high marks from customers for the quality health and wellness solutions offered at this location.

“Our customers--particularly those with monthly memberships--seem to agree with the idea that 'feeling better just got easier,'” said Heidi Neville, store owner. “And we're seeing more people from both Utah and Salt Lake counties coming to experience the benefits of IV hydration therapy. If you haven't yet, come in to discover how what we do can enhance your life.”

Prime IV customers have given the chain's Lehi, UT location an overall rating of 4.9 (out of 5.0). "We've now been open almost four months, and we're so happy our members love us," said Neville. "We get great reviews from people who come in one time for an injection or IV therapy, but our monthly members seem to benefit the very most from the services included in our subscription packages. Something that used to be available only in hospitals or a few specialized clinics is now available to all with our trained and medically-supervised staff providing this service."

Here are a few highlights from a growing number of online reviews:

Holly H. from Colorado said, "There is a reason I drove 5 hours all the way from Colorado to get 4 treatments over 7 weeks and that is that the IV treatments I got here made a huge difference in at first getting rid of my pain and then later treatments improving each time so I could feel better and then get back to life! And the staff here really are great at what they do- they are efficient and are attentive to make sure that I am comfortable. I wish getting an IV at the hospital was as painless as these guys make it. Yes for me it is a long drive but So worth it to feel better and to be able to get back to doing normal life things! Now that I feel better I will probably only go every couple of months but I will continue to go because each time I can feel a big difference!"

Speaking about seasonal allergies, Brandon M. said, "I was in bad shape from my allergies, so I thought I’d reach out and see what [Prime IV] could do. My body needed a recharge. The place is beautiful, safe, comfortable, and inviting. They treat you like royalty and explain what drip would be the best for you, as well as an extra boost or an add on I can’t say enough about my new friends. If you are feeling run down or blah go try them out. I guarantee you will not be disappointed."

Jeane A. said, "Cordial caring staff, relaxing environment and great service! Your Hawaiian nurse is so calming."

"Of course, we love it when anyone comments about our staff," said Neville. "And everyone loves our staff."

Because so many individuals have had COVID-19 or experienced COVID-related symptoms, we find what Crystal P. said to be very interesting. "My parents and grandma got an IV to help with post COVID symptoms and it really helped. I received a treatment for muscle recovery and energy and it was great."

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness (Lehi, UT) continues to run a $69 introductory special for first-time customers. "If you're new to IV hydration therapy, give us a try," said Neville. "Don’t worry. On your first visit, you’ll receive a free consultation to review your wellness goals free of charge – that and your first IV therapy session while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs. Come give us a try!"

Make an appointment today to tour our facility and discover what re-hydration can do for you.

