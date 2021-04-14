Jason Freskos Discusses How Light Exercises Like Yoga Can Help You Sleep
Jason Freskos recently discussed how light exercises like yoga can help improve your sleep.STINSON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep is essential to good health. However, nearly half of Americans state they feel tired during the day at least three days per week. Thirty-two percent of American adults report sleeping less than the required seven hours per night. Yoga instructor Jason Freskos recently explained how light exercises like yoga can improve sleep.
"The benefits of yoga are infinite," Jason Freskos said. "Improved sleep is just another positive effect yoga has on overall wellness."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has performed research on the links between yoga and superior sleep and yoga and reduced stress. More than 85 percent of people reported reduced stress due to yoga while 55 percent reported improved sleep.
Yoga has been shown to improve the sleep of individuals of all ages and backgrounds; however, there are several groups that saw major improvements. Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) showed less stress and superior mental health, which was expected to lead to better sleep. Better sleep for a child with autism results in better sleep for other members of the family too.
Pregnant women, women with menopause, and elderly individuals saw better quality sleep and fewer sleep disturbances when practicing yoga regularly. Research showed that elderly people who practice yoga regularly enjoy an improved quality of life.
"Yoga is a form of exercise that can vary in intensity based on who is practicing it," Jason Freskos said. "That's what makes it so beneficial, especially for those who may not be able to perform intense exercise regularly."
Jason Freskos explained that moderate exercise performed several times a week has been linked to overall sleep. Yoga can be used as a form of exercise. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can also result in weight loss, which can reduce a variety of sleep issues.
"Yoga promotes mindfulness as well as deep breathing and breath regulation," Freskos said. "These elements of yoga help relax the body and mind, allowing you to fall asleep much more easily."
Freskos finished by stating that the time you perform your yoga practice or other light exercises can have an effect on the way you sleep. Exercise can raise your body temperature or release endorphins, which may make you feel more awake after completing a workout or yoga routine. Performing exercise one to two hours before going to sleep can give your body time to cool down and become tired.
"Exercises like yoga and so many others have been shown time and time again to reduce insomnia," Jason Freskos said. "Yoga is a simple, healthy, and drug-free way to improve your sleep and improve your life."
