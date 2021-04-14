ENERGY STAR® Honors Program Administered by APTIM, Entergy Louisiana, Entergy Solutions Program, with 2021 Partner of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud of the incredible work the APTIM team has accomplished as program administrator, alongside our residential program implementor Franklin Energy, for the Entergy Louisiana, Entergy Solutions Program. The Program has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for its outstanding efforts and partnership with Entergy Louisiana customers through its Entergy Solutions Program administered by Entergy Louisiana on behalf of the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

APTIM has been the program administrator of the Entergy Louisiana, Entergy Solutions Program since 2018.

“We are proud to be the program administrator for such an innovative program that delivers utility bill savings and provides energy efficient upgrades to create and sustain a greener state and place to live for Louisiana residents,” said APTIM Energy Solutions Director Thomas Quasius. “The Entergy Solutions Program is aligned with our core mission to emphasize diverse partnerships, local economic growth, and improve quality of life.”

“The Entergy Solutions Program provides valuable services to Entergy Louisiana customers through energy savings that translate to savings on customers’ bills and increases the comfort of their homes and workspaces,” said Entergy Louisiana’s Energy Efficiency Program Manager Heather LeBlanc. “Our energy efficiency programs are a win for our customers, Entergy, and the environment. It is an honor to have our APTIM and Franklin Energy teams recognized for their hard work in providing savings to our customers.”

Entergy Solutions offers programs for Entergy Louisiana customers to save energy and money by reducing the up-front cost of a variety of energy efficiency upgrades. The program partners with participating trade allies and retailers, who help customers find new ways to save around their home or business. Programs for residential customers include comprehensive home assessments, A/C solutions, and retail lighting and appliance discount opportunities. For businesses, Entergy Solutions provides cash incentives for completing energy efficiency improvements to existing and new buildings.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, services and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading global provider in energy efficiency and utility sponsored demand side management programs, integrated maintenance services, environmental engineering and remediation, infrastructure EPC services, program management, and disaster response and recovery for private sector and government customers. We bring our national innovation and program execution expertise to our clients by creating energy efficiency programs that improve the quality of life in communities. The programs we run have been recognized by the national ENERGY STAR.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. With operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana, the company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy delivers turn-key energy efficiency and grid optimization programs for more than 60 utility and government partners across the US and Canada. Our integrated in-house services provide deep personalization and insights, helping our energy partners achieve their carbon-reduction and energy productivity goals. The company has served the utility industry for more than 26 years, with smart solutions implemented by over 1,100 energy professionals.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers.

Jenny Riley APTIM 312-499-3511 jenny.riley@aptim.com