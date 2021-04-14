Zurn Announces PRO Partner Program

Redefining commitment to plumbing contractors

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, WI, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurn Industries, LLC is pleased to announce the PRO Partner Program. This exclusive service connects certified plumbing and installation contractors with wide-ranging commercial businesses. Zurn PRO Partners will gain member-only access to resources, training, and tools, on top of Zurn co-branded marketing materials to reach current and prospective customers.

“Many businesses are looking to update their restrooms to a touchless experience,” says Richard Bledsoe, Zurn Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Yet, they often don’t know where to start or what solutions would work best for their environments. The PRO Partner Program simplifies every decision and step along the way. Building owners and facility managers are matched with a qualified plumbing contractor in their area. They’re ensured expert advice and installation, on top of Zurn’s industry-leading products and support.”

Plumbing contractors who enroll in the PRO Partner Program will receive product training and education, as well as dedicated sales representatives, customer care team associates, will-call, and product experts. There is no charge or minimum purchase requirements to gain access to the program. Plumbing and installer professionals interested in becoming a PRO Partner can learn more about the program by emailing ProPartner@Zurn.com.

About Zurn Industries

Zurn Industries, LLC is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare and industrial markets. Zurn offers the largest breadth of engineered water solutions, including a wide spectrum of sustainable plumbing products. Zurn delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications that enhance any building’s environment. For more information, visit Zurn.com.

Leslie McGowan Zurn Industries, LLC 814-871-4757 Leslie.McGowan@Zurn.com